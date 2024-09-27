EDITORIAL: Climate crisis

Our efforts alone cannot stop the devastating damage caused by the climate crisis.

Wildfires are destroying the forests; sea levels continue to rise, and temperatures are breaking records every year. However, much of the climate crisis response focuses on small, individual actions such as recycling and conserving energy.

We need urgent, effective measures from government leaders to address the climate crisis. This is crucial not only for safeguarding public health but also for securing a sustainable future for everyone.

Despite California’s ongoing leadership in fighting climate change, the Inland Empire remains the most affected.

Due to the Inland Empire’s cheaper housing, the population is increasing substantially causing more individuals to experience intense heat. As a result, public health problems are worsening, and growing demand for the region’s limited resources.

A CalMatters report, by Alejandra Reyes-Velarde and Arfa Momin, stresses the growing risks of this issue, warning that “extreme temperatures and the increasing population will put more residents at risk of heat-related illnesses and challenge unprepared local officials.” Additionally, county and city officials need to consider how they can protect people who currently struggle to keep cool and pay their electric bills. Despite the warnings, many local governments have not taken action.

Furthermore, California is not the only state experiencing the growing intensity of the climate crisis. Extreme weather, which causes a rise in heat waves and wildfires, is happening throughout the United States.

According to an article in The Independent by Ethan Freedman, over 100 million Americans will face extreme temperatures by the end of the decade, as compared to 8 million this year. Furthermore, Lower-income and minority communities are expected to be disproportionately affected by these extreme temperatures due to having less access to cooling services and proper infrastructure.

This emphasizes the need for systemic change because our local governments must invest in appropriate and long-lasting infrastructure in lower-income communities, renewable energy sources, and laws to ensure the safety of those most vulnerable.

A Washington Post analysis found that reversing the damage already done will be more challenging the longer our government continues to ignore initiating comprehensive climate change measures. Additionally, the analysis highlights that without significant, extensive interventions in energy, infrastructure, and environmental policies, the cost of inaction will escalate, and more people will lose their lives due to intensifying heat waves. The window for significant action is closing fast and the impacts of the climate crisis are already evident.

Sadly, our efforts won’t be enough to address the problem as climate disasters grow more frequent and severe.

Politicians, businesses, and governments must take on this challenge and implement strategies that will help combat the climate crisis. This includes modernizing infrastructure, switching to renewable energy, and passing laws to protect disadvantaged communities. It is only through systemic, coordinated efforts that we can hope to confront the climate catastrophe on the scale it requires.