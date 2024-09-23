Tigers Go Undefeated at Riverside Tournament

Gallery • 3 Photos Maddie Nelson At the end of another quarter against Santa Barbara City College, Riverside City College Tigers gather around coaches Doug Finfrock and Sarah Greenawalt to discuss strategy.

The Riverside City College women’s water polo team hosted their annual tournament going 4-0, setting the tone for the remainder of the season.

The Tigers defeated rivals Santa Barbara City College 7-6 in a much-anticipated rematch of last year’s state championship final.

Santa Barbara got off to an early lead, converting two penalties in the second quarter and the Tigers could not convert after the opposition goalkeeper made some saves.

The Vaqueros took a 4-2 lead going into halftime. However, third-quarter heroics from Yosra Elseifi paved the way for the Tigers to come back 7-6.

“I told myself I have to get out there and adjust to my mistakes. It felt mistakes it felt good to be there for my team,” Elseifi said. said Elseifi

Early in the third quarter, Elseifi scored two goals putting the Tigers on level terms, and saves from goalkeeper Sofia Mather kept it level.

Late in the third quarter, the Tigers were able to take the lead however, with 8 seconds left Santa Barbara was able to tie the game 5-5 setting up an exciting end to the game.

Early in the fourth quarter both teams were going back and forth yet they could not break the deadlock.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Tigers took the lead and with 1 minute and 33 seconds Elseifi scored to put the Tigers up two and killed the game.

“There were a lot of nerves but excitement, the older girls wanted to win and that gave us the drive and motivation to win, we went out and played this game as a team,” said Elseifi.

Goalie Sofia Mather also made several important saves in the fourth quarter to keep the Tigers lead alive and ultimately get the win.

“This year we have a high goal of getting a ring, I’m glad we showed up and showed out,” said Mathers.

The Tigers move to an impressive 13-1 record and a 2-0 conference record as they prepare to play Long Beach and prepare for state.

“This win is important confidence and we know we are right there in terms of the conversation,” Tigers head coach Doug Finfrock said “This gives us a glimpse into our futures and we can use this as an advantage that carries us through the rest of the season,” Tigers assistant coach Sarah Greenawalt said.