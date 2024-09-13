The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Viewpoints
Viewpoints
RCC’s Student Parent Development

Izabella De La Rosa, Multimedia Assistant Editor September 13, 2024
Izabella De La Rosa
Children books and play area on the third floor of the Digital Library at Riverside City College.

Riverside City College has numerous resources for all students, but what resources are available to students who are also parents? 

 

With 42 percent of students according to iwpr.org in community college being student parents, it’s important to ask what RCC is doing to support these students in balancing their lives. 

 

College can be stressful, and schedules are hectic enough, but for student parents, it can feel like there is no time for school. California law gives students with children priority registration to help with their schedules. 

 

On the third floor of the digital library, there is a lactation pod for breastfeeding mothers, which students and faculty can use to keep breastfeeding on the go as private and comfortable as possible. 

Mamava, lactation pod on the third floor of the digital library at Riverside City College (Izabella De La Rosa)

The third floor also has physical and academic materials to keep children busy while parents study.EOP/CARE services are also available to students with children. This service provides gas and grocery cards, parking permits, student service fees, and more. 

 

RCC also has a student-parent club that students can join to talk about their experiences and have support and people who advocate for one another. Araceli Calderon, Student- Parent Club advisor aims to continue making RCC a safe space to feel empowered and heard. Calderon experienced what it’s like to be a parent while pursuing an education.

 

“Being a parent while attaining a higher education was challenging and when I came to Riverside, I realized that there was no support for parenting students,” Calderon said. “I wanted to change that and with Anne Lenox, (CalWORKs counselor), we started the Student Parent Club in 2021. There are many complexities to being a parenting student. I want to bring support and a safe space for parenting students at RCC. For me, supporting parenting students is very personal.”

 

1,004 parenting students are currently enrolled in the college’s fall semester. While there is significant support for student parents, there is still a desire for more. Maryelese Valencia, Student-Parent Club president dreams of manifesting a Parent Student Resource Center.

 

A proposal called, “Tomorrow’s Tigers” aims to offer counseling and connections to on-campus and community resources. Creating this center would be a great accomplishment for RCC and allow all our students to get the education they deserve.

