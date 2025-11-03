Volunteers bring new life to San Bernardino’s Music Changing Lives garden

On a recent warm Saturday morning, college students from the Inland Empire and community locals volunteered at the Music Changing Lives Community Garden held in San Bernardino.

The event took place at a garden trail facing the clear blue sky with the San Bernardino Mountains in the distance.

Music Changing Lives, a nonprofit organization that enriches children’s lives through music, art, and tutoring programs, hosted the event.

“We believe music and art are fundamental components of human culture and behavior,” according to the organization’s website.

Volunteers such as Jessica Zenteno, executive director of the Associated Students of Riverside City College, and members of College Corps also joined to bring the event together. The Community Action Leadership Academy and SoCal United from San Bernardino Valley College also participated.

The volunteers worked with dirt and sweat as they cleaned up the area, raking and digging, even trimming the plants in the garden, which included succulents, roses, vegetables, and garden beds with herbs.

The event had entertainment that made the workday vibrant. DJ Achilles Aurelius played some tunes and kept the motivation going.

San Bernardino elected officials came to the garden to show their support for the cause. Councilwoman Treasure Ortiz, Councilman Mario Flores, and Mayor Helen Tran were on hand to welcome the volunteers at the Oct. 11 event.

“I want to thank you for the invitation and appreciate you coming all the way out here to help speak at this great event,” Flores told ASRCC Multicultural Activities Director Tory Brimfield.

An arts and crafts station was set up for community members to show off their creativity through rock painting, jewelry making and healing presented by Zenteno. She is a founder of Elevated Goddess Co. and hosted a holistic wellness pop-up featuring sacred oils, sages and incense for mental, emotional and physical cleansing.

Zenteno offered energy cleansings for the volunteers and helped cleanse the garden space as well. She said the purpose of this was to bring a sense of renewal and calmness to the community.

“Nothing is better done alone. Everything is done better in the community. Better together. Better learning and teaching one another,” said Zenteno.

Participants were treated to food catered by Georgie’s Chicken as they all sat underneath the planted eucalyptus tree that provided shade and a cool breeze. While the guests socialized and had lunch, David Lopez Jimenez performed urban Spanish and Trinie songs. The live rhythms and blues performances brought a diverse atmosphere to the scene.

By the end of the day, the Music Changing Lives Community Garden reflected the power of collaboration and engagement. Volunteers, students and local leaders came together to revitalize a space that now stands as a symbol of growth and unity in San Bernardino.

The event seemed to not only strengthen community ties but also to highlight how collective action can foster lasting change with one garden at a time.

