Theater program brings ‘In the Heights’ to Riverside City College

Gallery • 7 Photos Jose Lara | Viewpoints Emilio Rasilla plays Usnavi De la Vega and performances with cast members during the "In the Heights" play.

Alabanza is one word to describe Riverside City College theater production of “In the Heights” which served as a great start to the 2025-26 season.

Alabanza means to sing praise. There is much praise to the cast for a phenomenal production. There was a variety of representation that poured out of each and every performer. You could really feel the love of their community.

The set was amazing visually, bringing the setting of the “Washington Heights” neighborhood to life. The live orchestra combined with the beautiful music showed the hard work that was put into this production. The storytelling in itself was absolutely amazing. Everyone’s portrayal of their characters was truly astounding and great choices were made in casting these roles.

“There’s not just one plot, but multiple subplots going on within this show, and I think this really shows the community, these problems, these struggles, and I think that’s what is so special about this show,” said Julio Hernandez, a character in the dance ensemble.

Hernandez feels that the show highlights the real emphasis of these struggles but also the good about growing up in a community like this and how we’re all united like a family.

Act 1 was very strong, starting with a hard hitting opening, welcoming each character and their storyline. We first meet Usnavi, a young man working in his family’s bodega that has been around since they immigrated from the Dominican Republic.

Emilio Rasilla, who played Usnavi, fell in love with his character and the opportunity to be a part of this show. He said he felt he could embody himself into Usnavi because of how his character loves his community.

Throughout the first act, we meet a range of characters like Kevin Rosario, Abuela Claudias, Vennesa, Sonny, Daniella and her salon ladies. We also meet Nina Rosario, who is coming home after dropping out of Stanford University. The cast members embodied themselves into playing these characters and found their stories very inspiring.

Lupito Rivera, who played Kevin Rosario, felt a strong connection to this show and his character. He used his father’s own story, which helped him understand Kevin’s character. It even made him more emotional when performing his song “Inutil.”

“When I was reading Kevin’s lines, I saw so much of my father in him,” Rivera said. “It was so jarring to see a character written so similar to a real human I know.”

“I connect to Nina’s character because I’m the oldest on both sides of my family, I’m having to be the model child,” Bella Ramirez, who played Nina Rosario said. “For Nina, her going to college and then dropping out, it really hit emotionally, for her to just give up like that, I can’t imagine.”

Abuela Claudia’s story is one of the most memorable stories throughout this show. During her song “Paciencia y fé”(meaning patience and faith), she sings about her struggles in life.

She sings about childhood memories, especially when her mother decided to leave Cuba and their arrival to New York City in 1943. Her scenes emphasized the struggle of learning English and spending the rest of her life in Washington Heights.

Act 2 of the show is where we see Washington Heights in a blackout where everyone starts to leave. Daniella closes the salon and is moving to the Bronx and Vanessa is leaving her toxic environment.

The audience learns a key factor of the story line in the first act. For example, Abuela Claudia won the lottery. These factors play into the second act, when she splits the money with Usnavi and which encourages him to open his own bar.

Daniella’s salon is moving to the Bronx and the ladies are packing to go. Before leaving, she attempts to uplift everyone with her number, “Carnaval del Barrio.” This song is a celebration of all of the different cultures in the barrio and this number was where the cast pulled out all of the stops.

Typically with this show, it mainly talks about the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Cuba, but the director’s choice of representing all Latin American countries was truly empowering. Several flags depicting many cultures adorned the set.

Later in the play, Usnavi packs up boxes and gets ready to leave. He decides to help Vanessa get her renters’ application for a new apartment and asks Daniella to co-sign on the lease.

Before Usnavi leaves, Vanessa drops by telling him to stay rather than leave the barrio. As a going-away gift, Sonny paid Graffiti Pete with the money Abuela and Usnavi gave him to paint a mural of Abuela Claudia on the grate of the bodega.

It’s at this moment Usnavi then chooses to stay home and remains an integral part of his community.