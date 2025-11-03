Student Equity Hour Roundtable puts international students’ concerns in the spotlight

Miscommunication has been an unfortunate hurdle that international students say they have had to face at Riverside City College.

It’s one concern international students voiced at the Student Equity Hour Roundtable on Oct. 30. The Office of Equity, Inclusion and Engagement hosted the panel in concert with the International Student Club for students from different communities to convene with RCC faculty and staff on ways they can uplift student voices and foster inclusive dialogue.

“I really wanted to create a space where we could center the student voice,” Dean of College Equity Lorena Newson said. “So I wanted to continue getting feedback on a regular basis from students.”

During the session students shared they had missed their registration days and had to take classes they didn’t need. Some students didn’t know the right information they needed because they didn’t receive the International Student Guidebook on orientation day.

The meeting also highlighted students’ journeys including the culture shock they experienced coming into RCC. However, it also allowed their hardships to be recognized as the students come from different countries.

Ramsha Altaf, an international student from Pakistan, expressed thoughts on the process of being an international student at RCC.

“The process of applying to school was the easiest thing,” Altaf said. “But after that, you apply for the documentation and the visa.”

Altaf dove deep as to why it is hard being an international student due to the rules and regulations they have to follow with their student visas.

Altaf explained that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services requires all international students to have an F-1 visa and all students must be full-time students to maintain their nonimmigrant visa status.

“Since the international students are supposed to have 12 units minimum, that’s one of the big things (that) becomes a problem because international students do not have priority registration…they need to take courses that they don’t really require for getting grades.”

RCC faculty and staff brainstormed on integrating new ways for international students to stay informed. Ideas such as having flyers for end of the semester reminders for international students and making the international student guidebook more accessible.

“As we continue to work on our strategic plan, on our student equity plan and some of our college policies and procedures, we could really center the student voice,” Newson said. “We can make sure that we’re leading and being student centered.”

Attendees said these sessions have put the perspectives of the different student communities at the forefront for staff in hopes of making RCC more friendly to the students.

Ha Lunong, an international student from Vietnam, found this meeting helpful and made her feel seen.

“It was very useful for me, very helpful.I can say thing(s) that I’ve been keeping to myself for too long…I’m glad we had this meeting,” she said.

The next Student Equity Hour session is planned for Nov. 6 with the Disability Resource Center and will be held in the Charles A. Kane Administration Building, Room 205 from 12:50 – 1:50 p.m.