Riverside City College men’s basketball dominates Long Beach City College

The Riverside City College men’s basketball team lit it up from the field and rode that momentum to an 85–69 win over Long Beach City College on Nov. 14, extending their strong early-season form.

The Tigers started the game on fire, hitting four straight three-pointers, two from sophomore guard Jaedon Hose-She, to seize early control and put the Vikings on its heels within the opening minutes.

Riverside controlled the first half defensively, limiting the Vikings to a 21% field-goal clip. But the Tigers’ foul trouble gave Long Beach frequent trips to the free-throw line, allowing the Vikings to stay within reach despite their struggles from the floor.

The second half opened all Riverside, sparked by a 10–2 run that forced the Vikings into an early timeout. Momentum fully shifted when freshman guard Zay Freeman caught fire, drilling three straight three-pointers to put the Tigers firmly in control.

“Zay gave us great minutes off the bench he shot very efficient,” head coach Andre Wilson said. “Him coming in, giving us that spark, making shots really helped us a lot tonight.”

Despite a late scare from the Vikings, the Tigers ended the game with an 85-69 win.

Sophomore forward PJ Pounds led the way with 15 points with 11 rebounds, marking his second double-double of the season. Pounds is also third in rebounds per game in the Orange Empire Conference, averaging 8.6 rebounds per game.

“PJ is our game changer whenever he plays like he played today,” sophomore guard Jabari Harris said. “That’s what makes a difference for our team.”

Another key difference came from the Tigers’ second unit. RCC’s bench dominated the matchup, putting up 35 points while holding the Vikings’ bench to just seven. Their energy off the bench, whether it was pushing the tempo, grabbing rebounds, or knocking down open shots, played a major role in Riverside keeping momentum for the entire game.

After struggling with their shooting in the past two games, the Tigers bounced back in a big way, connecting on over 40% of their three-point attempts and finishing with more than 45% from the field.

“We’ve been getting way more shots up and working on in-game reps,” Hose-She said. “We’re not shooting whenever we want to shoot.”

After a slow start to the season, losing their first two games, the Tigers have found their rhythm with three straight wins. They hope to keep the streak alive when they travel to Walnut, California, to face Mt. San Antonio College on Nov. 19.