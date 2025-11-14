The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Riverside City College men’s basketball dominates in home opener against Victor Valley College

Landon Halvas, Asst. Sports Editor
November 14, 2025
Lupita Rivera Cid | Viewpoints
Riverside City College Men’s Basketball set up for tip off during a game against Victor Valley College on Nov. 12.

The Riverside City College men’s basketball team continued its early-season success with a 98-74 victory over Victor Valley College, with efficient shooting and strong defense on Nov. 12.

Riverside started the game with confidence, hitting shots early and playing strong defense. Jabari Harris, a sophomore guard, got the Tigers going with a pair of threes, and freshman guard Zay Freeman knocked down another. The quick bombardment forced the Llamas into a timeout with 12:39 minutes left in the half, as the Tigers’ momentum built.

From that point on, the Tigers never looked back. They continued to hold a strong lead thanks to efficient ball movement and team defense. Harris and Freeman continued to stay hot on the perimeter, with Harris shooting 2-3 from the three and Freeman shooting 3-4. Sophomore guard Kollen Murphey helped to maintain ball possession with four rebounds and eight points of his own.

The energy remained high throughout the half, with bench players contributing whenever the starters rested. Sophomore guards Ryan Hite and Tylon Williams both made an impact, knocking down shots beyond the arc and helping the Tigers keep a comfortable lead.

The second half saw more of the same Tiger dominance. RCC maintained pace, capitalizing on sloppy offense from Llama turnovers and converting them into points in transition. 

Riverside City College shooting guard, Tylon Williams, drives to the basket and scores a layup against Victor Valley College on Nov. 12. (Lupita Rivera Cid | Viewpoints)

Sophomore guard Christian Warren made several key defensive plays while adding a couple of layups and Murphey continued to finish strong at the rim. The Tigers’ consistent offense and solid defense kept the lead in double digits for most of the second half, leaving the Llamas struggling to close the gap.

Head coach Andre Wilson praised the team after the game. “We played hard all game tonight,” he said. “I hope we can carry this moving forward throughout the season.”

Harris led the Tigers with 18 points and Freeman added 13. 11 other Tigers contributed points tonight in the win, showing the depth of coach Wilson’s roster.

“We worked on this all week, leading up to this game,” Harris said. “Working on different guys knocking down their shots, and we came out here and did it, so it feels great.”

With the win, Riverside improves to 2-2 on the year and will look to carry this momentum at home against Long Beach City College on Nov. 14.

