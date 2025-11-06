Photo Essay: Riverside City College celebrates life with ofrendas

Diá de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a holiday rooted in Indigenous traditions that honor those who have died with ofrendas, also known as altars, commemorating their lives with pictures or items. It is believed that the spirits of these loved ones see the ofrendas as a welcoming gesture to visit their families between Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.

Several groups on Riverside City College’s campus chose to celebrate the holiday with collaborative ofrendas for students to add pictures and mementos to. The World Languages Lab, the La Casa Engagement Center, the Languages, Humanities and Social Sciences Engagement Center (LHSS) and the cast of the recent “In the Heights” theater production were among those on campus who brought this holiday to life in their respective spaces.