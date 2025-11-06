The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

Photo Essay: Riverside City College celebrates life with ofrendas

Chelsea Sugimura, Life Reporter
November 6, 2025
Chelsea Sugimura | Viewpoints
An ofrenda sits on display in the World Languages Lab after students collaboratively decorated the altar for the holiday on Oct. 30. The lab opened its doors to all students, offering free coffee and pan de muerto (translated to bread of the dead) to those who wished to participate in celebrations. Professor and coordinator for the lab, Ruben Contreras, said decorating the ofrenda allowed students to connect to their cultural roots and the history behind the traditions they celebrate.

Diá de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a holiday rooted in Indigenous traditions that honor those who have died with ofrendas, also known as altars, commemorating their lives with pictures or items. It is believed that the spirits of these loved ones see the ofrendas as a welcoming gesture to visit their families between Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.

Several groups on Riverside City College’s campus chose to celebrate the holiday with collaborative ofrendas for students to add pictures and mementos to. The World Languages Lab, the La Casa Engagement Center, the Languages, Humanities and Social Sciences Engagement Center (LHSS) and the cast of the recent “In the Heights” theater production were among those on campus who brought this holiday to life in their respective spaces. 

 

Photos of relatives and friends who’ve died, placed by RCC students, sit on display on the LHSS Engagement Center’s ofrenda on Oct. 31. De La Sancha said she enjoyed the conversations that the ofrenda prompted between her and fellow students and the opportunity to share about her loved ones in a space she spends most of her time. “(The campus ofrenda) is all about creating diversity, hearing different stories (and) learning about different people,” De La Sancha said.
(Chelsea Sugimura | Viewpoints)

 

The ofrenda features pictures of loved ones, handmade papel picado (also known as colorful shredded paper hung from ofrendas), and paper marigolds, all curated by students at the World Languages Lab on Oct. 30. Contreras noted the significance of having ofrendas on campus and the positive impact it had on students.
(Chelsea Sugimura | Viewpoints)

 

 

The cubbies on a bookshelf, next to a hand-painted altar by peer mentor Itzel Suarez Baez, in the La Casa Engagement Center, offer spaces for students to memorialize their loved ones on Oct. 30. Suarez Baez reflected on her own family’s traditions during this holiday and described it as a way to keep her loved ones’ memories alive. (Chelsea Sugimura | Viewpoints)

 

Picture collages, left in remembrance of students’ beloved pets, sit on the LHSS Engagement Center’s ofrenda on Oct. 31. Tabytha De La Sancha, a peer mentor, contributed a polaroid picture of her dog, who passed away in 2024, accompanied by a photo of her great-grandparents.
(Chelsea Sugimura | Viewpoints )
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to Viewpoints

Your donation will support the student journalists of Riverside City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Life
Performance by, Ballet Folklorico Narhipekua, at Riverside Day of the Dead Festival on Market St. on Nov. 2.
Downtown Riverside honors ancestors in Day of the Dead festival
Volunteers work together to clean and revitalize the Music Changing Lives Community Garden in San Bernardino on Oct. 11.
Volunteers bring new life to San Bernardino’s Music Changing Lives garden
Customers wait in line, to be let in into Galaxy Claw on Oct. 11
Galaxy Claw opens it's doors to the arcade lovers of downtown Riverside
Students at the culinary program at Riverside City College set up lunch on Oct. 16.
Riverside City College culinary program serves students
Desert Catopia, the first mobile cat adoption centers, comes to California.
Mobile cat adoption center looks for new volunteers
Jo Cruz and Bryelle Deseo, Asian Pacific Student Union panelist for the Rainbow Engagement Center Filipino American Discussion Oct.21.
The Asian Pacific Student Union from RCC discuss Filipino experience
More in Riverside City College
Members of the Riverside City College International Student Club discuss their issues and concern with RCC faculty and staff at the Student Equity Hour Roundtable on Oct. 30.
Student Equity Hour roundtable puts international students' concerns in the spotlight
Riverside City College senators are set to vote on Articles of Impeachment
Riverside City College senators are set to vote on Articles of Impeachment
Israel Marin, Jeremy Stewart, and Zachary Bush all Nursing majors hanging outside the School of Nursing building on Friday, October 17th.
Governor Newsom stops Community Colleges from offering Bachelor’s degrees in nursing
From left to right: Executive secretary, Vice President Latiesha Williams, Advisor Megan Bottoms and President Myisha Jackson.
Riverside City College student government causes confusion with miscommunication
The chamber of the United States Senate as shown with no members present.
Federal Government shut down for the First Time since 2018-2019
ASRCC Board of Trustees discussing upcoming 2025-2026 academic year
Academic Senate gathers for the first meeting of the Fall term to discuss student, faculty and academics affairs concerns
Donate to Viewpoints