No, the Dodgers aren’t ruining baseball.

On Saturday, Nov. 1, the Los Angeles Dodgers made history in Major League Baseball. The boys in blue managed to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series in seven games and became the first team since the ‘99-2000 New York Yankees to win two consecutive WS titles. While that is impressive, the more interesting topic surrounding the LA team is how they are “ruining” the MLB. We just don’t see the case. There are many factors that came from the Dodgers being as successful as they are and simply spending money isn’t the sole cause. It’s more on the owners around the league fumbling their chance at gold in many different ways.

Many owners have the financial resources to build contenders, but they choose not to. They keep the luxury tax payments given to them by large market teams such as the Dodgers or the Mets for themselves, while continuing to field less than mediocre teams. The Dodgers’ 350 million dollar yearly payroll may be massive, but at least the fans know their ownership is actively trying to win.

Teams like the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Kansas City Royals, and the soon to be Las Vegas Athletics have cut corners for years, refusing to pay their star talent, and letting them walk, focusing more on profit margins than winning playoff games. When those teams start to complain about the Dodgers’ recent dominance it means nothing. The problem isn’t that L.A. is spending so much money, it’s their front offices choosing not too.

Even when teams spend money, teams can screw themselves over at the chance of playoff success. Take the New York Mets this past year. The squad accounts for a little over $340 million in total payroll allocations in 2025, the second most in the MLB. Yet, the Mets failed to make the playoffs despite being the most dominant team in the first half of the 2025 MLB season with a record of 45-24, being first place in their position.

ESPN’s Jorge Castillo details the moments that cost the Mets their playoff spot, from players like pitchers Kodai Senga and Frankie Montas having major issues to start their season, to getting blown out by the last place Pirates. Eventually, it came down to a series against the Miami Marlins, where they just needed to win one game. Miami managed to defeat New York, capping off the worst collapse in Mets history.

When interviewed by Castillo, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor summed up his feeling on a disappointing season.

“We failed the job. We failed the mission. It was on the players, it was on me, to get the job done, and we didn’t get it done” Lindor said.

Yet the Dodgers’ dominance isn’t just about spending, it’s about planning, culture and execution. L.A. has built a system that time after time produces winners; whether that be home grown talent in guys like Cody Bellinger or Corey Seager, or picking up guys that absolutely no one wants anymore, and turning them into stars, much like Max Muncy and Justin Turner. The trades the Dodgers make also are always extremely strategic, the only reason they got Mookie Betts before signing him to an extension was because the Red Sox didn’t wanna continue to pay David Price’s contract, so they shipped them off together in a package deal.

As MLB analyst Jon Heyman said, “The Dodgers have mastered the balance between spending, developing, and sustaining a winning culture. Other teams are left trying to catch up, often in chaos.”

The narrative that the Dodgers are “ruining baseball” ignores how their dominance elevates the entire league. They make insanely memorable post season matchups, historic world series walk offs, and high drama that not only the most hardcore fans can enjoy, but also the most casual of fans. The competitive imbalance is less about the Dodgers payroll, and more about owners refusing to invest in their team, their talent, and their fans.

The Dodgers shouldn’t be seen as the villains, they should be seen as the poster boys showing what could be possible with a little spending. Until more teams decide to step up and try to win, blaming the Dodgers is just a distraction from the real problem across the league: cheap ownership.

The Pirates should have already started to build around phenom pitcher Paul Skenes. The Atlanta Braves failed to ignite the era of record-breaking outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. after winning the World Series. The Washington Nationals haven’t been relevant since their win in 2019. The Athletics baseball team hasn’t had anything to cheer for in recent years.

You cannot criticize L.A. for investing in their players and winning when it matters the most, then half-ass and cheap out on your franchise. The fans that have built the culture of the game we know today, who have put their cash into cheering on their clubs deserve so much better than that. The Dodgers are just winning. The rest of the MLB needs to adapt and find ways to do the same.