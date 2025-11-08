The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Viewpoints
Viewpoints
Impeachment against ASRCC leaders fails as motion resulted in a draw

Marissa Perez, Managing Editor
November 8, 2025
Brylle Deseo | Viewpoints
The Heritage conference room in the Bradshaw Building, filled with the public, faculty and officers of ASRCC during the Senate meeting on Nov. 4.

An effort to impeach the president and vice president of the Associated Students of Riverside City College failed to achieve a majority of votes, leaving the two executives in office.

During the Nov. 4 meeting, the senate voted 8-8 tie, allowing ASRCC Advisor Megan Bottoms, as the meeting’s Chair, to break the draw. However, Bottoms stated that she was remaining neutral on the decision of impeachment. 

Under Robert’s Rules, a tie vote means the motion fails, since a majority was not achieved,” said Bottoms via email. “The President and Vice President (the subject of the impeachment), therefore, remain in office.”

During the Nov. 4 Senate meeting, the room was filled to its capacity, with the public waiting to hear the fate of President Myisha Jackson and Vice President Latiesha Williams. Student Trustee Gabriel Graves submitted the Articles of Impeachment to Bottoms, feeling it was his duty to serve the students and keep those in power accountable. 

Heavy accusations were made about Jackson and Williams, as multiple ASRCC officers stated that they created an uncomfortable work environment, followed by them violating the constitution and bylaws. 

Viewpoints reached out to Jackson, Williams and Graves regarding the outcome of the impeachment. Jackson and Graves did not respond to a request for comment. Nevertheless, Graves did give a statement during the Nov. 4 Senate meeting.

“At the end of the day, this institution is run by students for students,” Graves said. “So, when other guard rails aren’t there to ensure that the institution runs smoothly, we have to be there to hold ourselves accountable.”  

Williams, however, respects the outcome of the tie. She stated via email that the tie represents a balanced perspective within the student government. 

“I still believe that leadership includes making mistakes, learning from them, and growing through accountability,” Williams said. “I’ve never claimed to be perfect, but I take every experience as an opportunity to improve and serve students better.”

For the future, Williams plans to focus on rebuilding relationships with ASRCC officers by encouraging open dialogue and rebuilding trust. Her goal is to ensure her team is unified to be able to support student success.

However, senators voiced their concerns during that same Nov. 4 meeting about the president and vice president violating the constitution and bylaws.

“The Brown Act requires posting of the agenda to the public no later than 72 hours prior to the meeting,” Senator Gibson Haines said. “There have been a couple instances where the agenda has not been posted on time or not posted at all.”

Senator Crystal Scott explained that Jackson had sent out an email regarding looking for an officer to fill the vice president position. However, according to the ASRCC constitution Article II section 4: qualifications, the president and vice president must be elected on the same ballot. Later through email threads, Scott discovered that Jackson confirmed Williams as the vice president.

“Latiesha [Williams] should have never been the vice president because there was no election, there was no ballot and we did not get informational confirmation on which states they have violated the constitutions and the bylaws,” Scott said.

