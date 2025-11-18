The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Deputy chancellor & provost elected by Board of Trustees

Vivian Felix, News Reporter
November 17, 2025

The Riverside Community College District Board of Trustees officially announced the approval of Star Rivera-Lacey as its new Deputy Chancellor and Provost.

Rivera-Lacey has over 25 years of leadership experience in California’s Community College system. 

“She is widely respected for her dedication to advancing student success, equity, and innovation,” Worlde-Ab Isaac said in a recent email. “Rivera-Lacey’s experience, integrity, and passion for student success will be a tremendous asset to the District.”

Rivera-Lacey is set to officially begin her role on Dec.1, where she will bring her extensive experience and vision to support the District’s ongoing commitment to student success.

Star Rivera-Lacey speaks at a forum during her run for deputy chancellor and provost on Oct. 15 at Riverside City College. (Marissa Perez)

“Equity-driven student success is at the heart of every decision I make,” Rivera-Lacey said. “I understand the profound impact it can have on a student’s life circumstances.”

She previously served as superintendent/president of the Palomar Community College District, where she strengthened fiscal stability, improved instructional quality and advanced student achievement.

“One of my really neat full circle moments I’ve had in my life is that I currently serve as the first Latina President in the 79 year history of Palomar College” Rivera-Lacey proudly mentioned during The Riverside City Forum on Oct 15. held at RCC.

Rivera-Lacey, a first-generation college graduate and the daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, began her academic journey at MiraCosta College, according to Isaac’s email. 

She later earned degrees from California State University San Marcos and San Diego State University, followed by a doctorate in Education from Claremont Graduate University.

Recognized for her impact across the state and nation, Rivera-Lacey is a UC Davis Wheelhouse Fellow, an Aspen Rising Presidential Fellow and the president-elect of the National Community College Hispanic Council.

 In March, her dedication to advancing higher education earned her the Woman of the Year award from the California State Assembly’s 76th District.

In her new role as RCCD’s Deputy Chancellor and Provost, Rivera-Lacey will act as a senior advisor to the Chancellor, guiding major districtwide operations and strategic initiatives.

Her expertise, leadership and focus on student success will contribute to the District’s operations and the implementation of key initiatives.

