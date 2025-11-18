Altercation at Riverside City College results in injured student and arrest of sex offender

A community member was allegedly accused of viewing inappropriate content on a Riverside City College Digital Library desktop computer at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, according to witnesses.

The community member’s activity in the library was allegedly seen by Jordan Mena, an RCC student. Mena shared the situation with fellow student Damian Silva.

Silva said he confronted the community member in the library about the content on the computer, but the community member denied the accusation.

The confrontation then escalated when another unknown student attacked the community member outside of the library near the Viewpoints newsroom.

“Students start (ed) yelling (and) screaming about somebody having child pornography,” Carley Sepulveda, an RCC student witness said. “As I turned the corner, I just openly saw a fight.”

According to Sepulvada, the two men started to scuffle, leading to a weapon being involved. She said that the community member started to beat up the student.

“There was a lot of blood, both of them had a red face,” Sepulveda said.

Riverside Community College District Police Chief Mark DiMaggio said the community member was a registered sex offender, who later was found and arrested.

The student who was assaulted was treated by paramedics and taken to the Riverside Community Hospital, according to DiMaggio.

RCC Interim President Eric Bishop sent a campus-wide email regarding the altercation, indicating that this is an active investigation.

“Campus safety continues to be our top priority,” Bishop said via email. “We appreciate your continued vigilance and remind you: If you see something, say something.”

To report a crime contact campus police at 951-222-8171 or in case of an emergency call 911.

News editor Aaron Friesen and sports reporter Brylle Deseo contributed to this article.