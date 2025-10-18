Tim Burton Tuesday at the Farm House Collective beautifully disrupted by gloomy weather

The cold, crisp autumn air was ideal weather for friends and couples to cozy up to watch a Tim Burton film at the Farmhouse Collective. The Oct. 14 showing of Edward Scissorhands, drizzle or shine, reigned in a crowd of about a dozen.

The Farmhouse collective kickstarted the spooky season with Tim Burton Tuesdays on the first Tuesday of October, with the Big Fish showing.

The collective hosts themed movie nights year-round that range from family films to rom-coms, all free of admission.

Lizzy Gurrola, bartender at the collective, explained the event was a small turnout but mentioned the success of other movie nights, hopeful for the other Tim Burton Tuesdays.

“It’s not the best weather to sell beer,” she said.

Edward Scissorhands is about a troubled character who was kept locked away for all of his life after being created by a scientist. He’s taken in by a suburban family, but his unusual nature creates drama within the community.

Fernando Lopez, an attendee at the showing, expressed why he resonated with Edwards’ character as he was watching a scene of the movie.

“He’s misunderstood. People assume he’s a monster just because of the way he looks,” he said. “I could connect with Edward in that way. Yeah, you may look different from the outside, but it doesn’t make you different from anyone else.”

Tim Burton began directing movies in 1983 and has created a large fan base since then. His fan base is still growing especially, with the Wednesday series that he co-produces. Some themes that are persistent throughout his films consist of mystical nature, dark themes, vibrant colors and uniquely weird characters.

“The way how (Tim Burton) uses colors is so beautiful,” Lopez said. “You can take any shot and it’s like its own art gallery.”

Avery Flores, a longtime Tim Burton fan emphasized how she related to characters like Corpse Bride and her admiration for their iconic look.

“I love the way the characters all appear, the big eyes, the tired look. I love that. I think that is so me,” Torres said.

Corpse Bride is a tragic story about a bride who is awoken from the underworld after mistaking a ring for her, but to her surprise it was not, leaving her in an unfortunate love triangle.

“We’ve all been there!” she said. “It happens to a lot of girls.”

While Ariana Torres, her friend, resonated more with The Nightmare Before Christmas character Sally. The film explores Halloween and Christmas in a dark and twisted way with an underlying love story plot between the main character Jack Skellington and Sally.

“Just because she’s an A-1 yearner,” Torres said. “She was plotting.”

Tim Burton Tuesdays will continue until Oct. 28 with showings of Beetlejuice and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Other Halloween events to look out for are the Oct. 29 Hocus Pocus paint and sip night and on Oct. 31 there will be Gvlloween, a dark wave music performance with a costume contest.