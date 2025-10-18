The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

Tim Burton Tuesday at the Farm House Collective beautifully disrupted by gloomy weather

Grace Esquibel, Life Editor
October 18, 2025
Briana Franco
The Farmhouse Collective anticipating for Tim Burton Tuesdays on Oct.14.

The cold, crisp autumn air was ideal weather for friends and couples to cozy up to watch a Tim Burton film at the Farmhouse Collective. The Oct. 14 showing of Edward Scissorhands, drizzle or shine, reigned in a crowd of about a dozen.

The Farmhouse collective kickstarted the spooky season with Tim Burton Tuesdays on the first Tuesday of October, with the Big Fish showing. 

The collective hosts themed movie nights year-round that range from family films to rom-coms, all free of admission. 

Lizzy Gurrola, bartender at the collective, explained the event was a small turnout but mentioned the success of other movie nights, hopeful for the other Tim Burton Tuesdays. 

“It’s not the best weather to sell beer,” she said.

Edward Scissorhands is about a troubled character who was kept locked away for all of his life after being created by a scientist. He’s taken in by a suburban family, but his unusual nature creates drama within the community.

Fernando Lopez, an attendee at the showing, expressed why he resonated with Edwards’ character as he was watching a scene of the movie. 

“He’s misunderstood. People assume he’s a monster just because of the way he looks,” he said. “I could connect with Edward in that way. Yeah, you may look different from the outside, but it doesn’t make you different from anyone else.”

Tim Burton began directing movies in 1983 and has created a large fan base since then. His fan base is still growing especially, with the Wednesday series that he co-produces. Some themes that are persistent throughout his films consist of mystical nature, dark themes, vibrant colors and uniquely weird characters.

“The way how (Tim Burton) uses colors is so beautiful,” Lopez said. “You can take any shot and it’s like its own art gallery.”

Avery Flores, a longtime Tim Burton fan emphasized how she related to characters like Corpse Bride and her admiration for their iconic look. 

“I love the way the characters all appear, the big eyes, the tired look. I love that. I think that is so me,” Torres said. 

Corpse Bride is a tragic story about a bride who is awoken from the underworld after mistaking a ring for her, but to her surprise it was not, leaving her in an unfortunate love triangle. 

“We’ve all been there!” she said. “It happens to a lot of girls.”

While Ariana Torres, her friend, resonated more with The Nightmare Before Christmas character Sally. The film explores Halloween and Christmas in a dark and twisted way with an underlying love story plot between the main character Jack Skellington and Sally. 

“Just because she’s an A-1 yearner,” Torres said. “She was plotting.”

Tim Burton Tuesdays will continue until Oct. 28 with showings of Beetlejuice and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Other Halloween events to look out for are the Oct. 29 Hocus Pocus paint and sip night and on Oct. 31 there will be Gvlloween, a dark wave music performance with a costume contest.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to Viewpoints

Your donation will support the student journalists of Riverside City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Features
The Pink Ribbon Thrift is open Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. welcoming in everyone who walks in the door looking to shop, donate, volunteer and anyone in need of support and resources.
Hope, connection and compassion ties resource center together
ADM student portfolios on display
Graphic design graduates unveil portfolios
Councilwoman Kaylee Law (left) answering questions of APSU Secretary Yehazel Barrientos (gray sweater)
Councilwoman holds Q&A with Asian and Pacific student union club
Torres sets up her display of Labubu dolls, one of her best-selling products at the Pocket Change Shop.
More than a pop-up, it's Pocket Change
Interactive zine workshop honors physical media by motivating students to fuel their artistic side
Interactive zine workshop honors physical media by motivating students to fuel their artistic side
Student Honors Exhibition Art Market sign.
Student’s Art Honors Exhibition
More in Film and TV
The movie poster for, "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Infinity Castle" that was released on Sept.12.
REVIEW: “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle” slays the box office on its opening weekend
A clip for Episode One "To You in 2016" Credits: Tony Sun Prickett of Anime Feminist
"Takopi's Original Sin" anime review- the absolute pinnacle of modern animation
Image courtesy of Minecraft.wiki.
Review: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ falls flat
Season two of 'Arcane' hooks audience
Margaet Qualley in THE SUBSTANCE photo by MUBI
REVIEW: Body Horror at it's finest in THE SUBSTANCE
“Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story” paints two victims as cold-blooded killers, and uses one particular scene as the cover to reinforce this. (Netflix)
Ryan Murphy’s 'Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story' Victimizes The Wrong People
More in Life
Cast of RCC's 'In The Heights'.
'In the Heights': Inside look for the upcoming production
"The Life of a Showgirl" album cover by Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift pivots in her musical career with the release of “The Life of a Showgirl”
Hornet, the player character fights against boss in Hollow Knight: Silksong.
Hollow Knight: Silksong a frustrating yet captivating game
University representatives share flyers and information to students at Riverside City College at a Transfer fair on Sept. 25.
Students navigate through the transfer season
Sketch made by high school senior Kaelyn Abeyta, part of her college applications.
Jazz and coffee brings the Riverside community together
Riverside local, Ricardo Herrera, shows love to the band on stage at the Art and Music Festival at White Park on Sept. 27.
Riverside Arts and Music Festival builds a creative hub for the community
About the Contributor
Grace Esquibel
Grace Esquibel, Life Editor
Grace Esquibel is a second-year journalism major and has been with Viewpoints for over a year. She has made her way up from life reporter to life assistant editor, to now being in the position of life editor. She values the arts and music aspect of the life section, as this is her outlet for creativity. She plans to gain experience within the journalism and public relations field to eventually end up reporting full-time on the music industry. She hopes these career opportunities will lead her to open many new doors and allow her to travel as much as possible.
Donate to Viewpoints