Students navigate through the transfer season

The Riverside Community College District emphasizes the transfer season throughout October with special events.

Transfer fairs at Riverside City College and Moreno Valley College highlight university application workshops and colleges make visits on campus to help students through the transfer process.

The transfer fair, which is held twice a year, occurred on Sept. 25 and was held in the

A.G. Paul Quadrangle at the RCC campus. The MVC transfer fair took place on Oct. 7 inside the Student Academic Services, with Transfer Coordinator Dean Steckman reporting a turnout of 29 colleges.

“To me, I think that’s a nice way to introduce students through these big events,” RCC Transfer Coordinator Lupe Delgadillo said.

Delgadillo explains that a minimum of 60 transferable units is needed to transfer. However, she shared that you could have a maximum of 70 transferable units, but it varies depending on acceptance and university.

“Our goal is to try to get you to transfer as soon as you hit the 60 marks,” she said.

She later rolls into explaining the application process.

California State University applications cost $70, while University of California applications cost $80. Delgadillo explained that students are eligible for a waiver.

“When you disclose your income, it lets you know if you’ve qualified for the waiver. If you qualify for the waiver, you can actually apply to four universities for free.”

If a student is thinking of applying to one or more CSU’s or UC’s, the waiver can be very beneficial in making the application process cheaper, Delgadillo explained.

At RCC, CSU and UC workshops will take place on Oct. 9, in Technology A building Room 101. Whilst Oct. 14 and Oct. 30 taking place in Stem MLK Room 306. A transfer application workshop catered towards veterans takes place on Oct. 28 in Music Room 105.

Delgadillo expanded on more questions that a student may have. Another one being, how does the application process look like if students want to apply out of state.

Since the workshops are primarily geared towards CSU’s and UC’s, Delgadillo recommends students to talk to the university directly. Students can gain accurate info if their major is offered and the cost of tuition as an out of state student.

She emphasizes that students forget to apply for the California General Education Transfer Curriculum.

The Intersegmental Committee of the Academic Senate is a program designed for California Community College students to fulfill lower-division general education requirements necessary for transfer and admission to both CSU and the UC.

Delgadillo advises applying for this certificate, as it can lower the general education classes a student takes. She also encourages students to be involved in clubs at RCC. This can help bolster student’s resumes for colleges, particularly for UC personal insight questions.

For PIQ’s, Delgadillo recommends answering the prompts as if it was like a job interview.

She informs students that by being professional and transparent students could have a better chance of being approved for their application. The Language, Humanities, and Social Science center will be hosting PIQ workshops on Oct.15 from 1 p.m-2:30 p.m. at Music Room 104.

Certain students feel as if it can be a struggle going through the transfer process. Kylie Mago, a second- year environmental engineering student, notes that it can be a struggle finding time between focusing on the transfer process and meeting the prerequisites, but recognizes the transfer process can be easier

“If you’re set on where you want to go, then it’s a little bit easier because you can create your schedule here at RCC to cater to that school,” Mago said.

Other students, however, feel uncertain about the transfer process. Tayvon Como, a first- year business administration major, is uncertain about the transfer process, but is ready to embrace it.

“I don’t really know how to feel yet…but I guess I’m braced for it but not really feeling a specific type of way about it,” Como states.

Delgadillo emphasizes that applying to a university itself can be uncertain as competition exists within the application process. However, she encourages getting the best grades possible a student can have.

“The thing about universities nowadays is that more people are applying than there is space. So, then you definitely want to make sure that your academics are the best that they can possibly be,” Delgadillo said.