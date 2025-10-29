Riverside Community College District encourages earthquake preparedness and safety

Earthquakes are common in California.

Riverside is situated near several significant earthquake faults, such as the San Andreas Fault, which has reported 28 earthquakes to date this year, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Additionally, the survey lists the San Jacinto Fault as having 779 earthquakes and the Elsinore Fault reporting 676 earthquakes alone this year.

“The southern section of the San Andreas Fault is long overdue for a major earthquake,” according to The Press-Enterprise article “Why the discovery of a new fault near the Salton Sea earthquake swarm could be important.”

“Scientists say the fault’s southern section hasn’t moved significantly since the 1600s. They estimate a 19% chance of one or more quakes of a 6.7 magnitude or greater will take place there within the next 30 years,” the article said.

As part of Riverside Community College District’s preparedness efforts, Emergency Preparedness and Safety Coordinator Sean Disalvio sent out campus-wide emails and alerts in advance of the annual Great ShakeOut drill.

“October is Earthquake Preparedness Month, and we’re focusing on simple, doable actions that make a big difference,” DiSalvio said in one email in which he encouraged everyone to practice drop, cover, and hold on with millions of others across California.

A districtwide email alert also was issued with this message, “Riverside City College & District Office -DROP, COVER, & HOLD-ON, for 1 minute. Then, resume your activities. Thank you for voluntarily participating in the 2025 Shake Out.”

The ShakeOut drill took place on Oct.16 at exactly 10:16 a.m. Viewpoints witnessed the exercise being played out on the first floor of the Digital Library. The staffers who led the drill made an announcement signaling the start of the exercise where some, but not all, students could be seen breaking their routines and following the safety exercise that calls for swiftly dropping, taking cover and holding on.

The library drill featured a small floor machine with special sounds and vibrations that simulated the effects of an earthquake. The simulation prompted students to cover their necks and backs of their heads and duck under their desks or tables.

Participating students could be seen going into the recommended safety procedure: dropping to their knees, taking cover under desks or away from windows, and holding on until the “shaking” stopped.

“It was so last minute,” said an RCC student identified as Maxwell and who participated in the drill in class. “I couldn’t really hear because I was wearing my headphones, but it was pretty clear what they were trying to say. So I just went under the table and scooted my chair under it.”

Each year RCCD participates in the Great ShakeOut.

DiSalvio provided the following links, resources and tips for earthquake preparedness.

California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES): Earthquake safety tips, alerts, and preparedness planning.

Listos California: Easy-to-follow guides on making emergency plans, building supply kits, and connecting with your community.

Earthquake Warning California : Free tools and apps (like My Shake) that can give you a few seconds of warning before shaking starts.

USGS Latest Earthquakes Map : Monitor recent tremors across the globe and in our region. Keeping an eye on real-time activity helps us stay aware and informed.