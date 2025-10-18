The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

Riverside Community College District advises faculty not to panic with institution cuts

Aaron Friesen, News Editor
October 18, 2025
Lupita Rivera Cid
The welding shop in the Technology building at the lower side of campus at Riverside City College.

Riverside Community College District Chancellor Wolde-Ab Isaac said at a Sept. 16 Board of Trustees meeting that California is stepping up to fill in budget gaps created by cuts in federal aid to Hispanic-Serving Institutions.

Chancellor for California Community Colleges (CCC) Sonya Christian took a survey of the 116 Community Colleges in Calif. and found 90% of them are Hispanic-Serving Institutions. 

“Still, she doesn’t want anyone to panic,” Isaac said.

The CCC can use a one-time $60 million Student Support Block Grant to the California state budget for 2025-2026 to offset the impacts of the U.S. Department of Education cuts to HSI funding.

The cuts to federal HSI funding were announced last month by DOE Secretary Linda McMahon in response to a U.S. Solicitor General’s determination declaring HSI programs violate the Fifth Amendment. 

“The Department agrees that the racial quotas in the HSI programs are unconstitutional,” said McMahon in her Sept. 2025 press release. “Grant recipients will be notified today that existing discretionary awards will be non-continued.” 

Whereas the announcement and notification were to be made immediately, the press release doesn’t specify when precisely the money stops. 

The “termination” of a grant occurs upon receipt of a termination letter. The funds are immediately cut off and subject to recovery by the federal government, according to the DOE website on grant discontinuation and termination processes.

The “non-continuance” of a grant—such as Norco College’s five-year HSI grant awarded in 2024 for their Échale Ganas program—means the funds stop at the end of the current year’s budget period, even if it was a multi-year grant. 

McMahon uses the “non-continuance” language in her press release, so RCCD colleges will likely have until the end of the federal fiscal year in Sept. 2026 to spend their remaining funds and close out their HSI projects.

The district will also be losing access to STEM grants for Moreno Valley College and RCC. 

Moreno Valley College’s STEM Talent Gap Project is a partnership with UC Riverside, CSU San Bernardino and UC Berkeley to promote the transfer of Hispanic and low-income STEM students to 4-year universities. 

This was RCCD’s largest HSI grant, totaling $9.6 million, but the majority of that has already been used up, Isaac told the Board during their Sept. 16 meeting. 

RCC’s STEM grant is for their Inclusive Opportunities for Nurturing STEM Success program meant to improve Hispanic and other low income and first-generation student performance in the STEM disciplines, by training instructors to redesign classes and teach with equity-minded and evidence-based practices, according to the grant application.

Both of these STEM programs have been receiving HSI funding since applying in 2021.

“All told, this cancellation will lose RCCD $5.8 million,” said Isaac.

While not an insignificant number on its own, $6 million is still one small part of the $180 million District budget and HSI funds are just a few of all federal funding sources for the district. 

The financial impact may not be severe for RCCD as a whole, but this re-purposing will have greater impacts on smaller institutions and those whose state governments may not be filling in the difference.

Whatever the timeline for these funds ending, the Trump administration’s end game is still the same. The DOE was planning $350 million in discretionary funds for MSI’s in 2025 and will now re-allocate that money to other priorities of the administration.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to Viewpoints

Your donation will support the student journalists of Riverside City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Adam Martin, associate professor of business administration/entrepreneurship at Norco college speaks on the benefits of studying abroad. Oct. 9.
Riverside Community College District Board of Trustees consider the hiring of full-time staff to improve academic programs
University representatives share flyers and information to students at Riverside City College at a Transfer fair on Sept. 25.
Students navigate through the transfer season
The chamber of the United States Senate as shown with no members present.
Federal Government shut down for the First Time since 2018-2019
Riverside City College Nursing students take a break between classes outside nursing building
Riverside Community College District continues the fight to offer baccalaureate degree in Nursing
Protesters stand in front of the Riverside County Courthouse during the nationwide 'No Kings' protests on June 14.
Riverside City College prepares for lifted restrictions on ICE raids
ASRCC Board of Trustees discussing upcoming 2025-2026 academic year
Academic Senate gathers for the first meeting of the Fall term to discuss student, faculty and academics affairs concerns
More in Riverside Community College District
Wolde-Ab Isaac, chancellor of Riverside Community College District on Dec. 12, 2018.
RCCD Board of Trustees is making its money work for students
New opportunities aligned for the cosmetology students and faculty at Riverside City College
The Dr. Charles A. Kane Student Services and Administration Building offer services to new and returning students on campus
Board of trustees meet for bi-weekly recap
Offensive Line Simion Maiava taking direction during the 2024-25 football season
Official lineup for 2025-26 Riverside City College sports
Eric Bishop previously was president of Ohlone College and was the first African American president for the college.
Riverside Community College District Board of Trustees confirms Riverside City College president
In a 2023 Viewpoints file photo, Claire Oliveros speaks to the Riverside City College community in the Bradshaw Building Hall of Fame.
Riverside Community College District Board of Trustees unanimously removes Claire Oliveros as Riverside City College president
About the Contributor
Aaron Friesen
Aaron Friesen, News Editor
Aaron Friesen is a returning student studying journalism simply “for the love of the game.” After 30 years working with non-profits and over 10 years as a stay-at-home parent and trophy husband, he’s starting his first semester at Viewpoints and looking to enter his second half of life as a local journalist. Aaron enjoys classic dad things like sneaking bites of food from his children, proudly watching them become better than him in every way and listening to baseball on the radio while vacuuming his above-ground pool. He is also very proud of all of you for bettering yourself through education.
Donate to Viewpoints