Riverside City College’s water polo team looks to practice elsewhere while the Aquatics Center is under repairs

Lennon Alvarez, Sports Reporter
October 16, 2025
The Riverside City College Aquatics Center is currently under maintenance, forcing the water polo teams to play and practice elsewhere. 

While the Aquatics Center maintenance work is underway to help provide a higher quality facility for the athletes, the water polo teams will be playing and practicing at a variety of local facilities, including Riverside Polytechnic High School.

“We are grateful for the support of our community partners who have made their facilities available to us to maintain continuity for our student-athletes,”RCC Director of Sports Information Sammi Wellman said. 

Out of 22 players on the men’s water polo team, three have graduated from Polytechnic High School, and two players out of 25 have graduated from Poly on the Women’s team. 

 “Our priority is always to support our teams and ensure they have the resources,”  Wellman said. “They need while we work to complete the improvements at our Aquatics Center.”

As of now, there is no word on when the maintenance on the Aquatics Center will be completed. In the meantime, the women’s and men’s water polo teams’ next two games will be away games at Long Beach for the Long Beach Mini Tournament on Oct. 17 and at Cypress on Oct. 22.

