Riverside City College student government causes confusion with miscommunication

The Associated Students of Riverside City College (ASRCC) has yet to release the results of a college-wide vote to appoint new senators to serve in the legislative branch for the 2025-2026 academic year, despite stating that results would be announced days after.

Through different social outlets, ASRCC stated it planned to announce the winners on two different dates. On Instagram, it noted the results would be released on Sept. 26. ASRCC later stated via email, “Votes will be tallied and verified and winners will be announced by Tuesday September 30.”

Viewpoints reporters reached out late last month to the associated students about the results, but received no immediate response. Multiple officers within the student government also did not respond.

Viewpoints also searched through the student government officer roster and found that the information provided on its website remained outdated, with information from the 2023-2024 academic year. Agenda meeting notes were also weeks old, along with multiple vacancies in the various branches of government, according to its site.

The ASRCC government website states the following: “Section 8 – Election Oversight: The ASRCC Supreme Court shall be responsible for the oversight of all the ASRCC elections, including creating the Elections timeline and overseeing all matters relating to the elections process up to the confirmation of results.”

In addition, the group is responsible for assembling, making available and promoting election packets for the entire student body, as well as counting the votes and posting results.

During the Oct. 7 meeting, ASRCC senators attempted to follow the Roberts Rules of Order, which guides participants during a meeting so every speaker gets a fair turn at speaking. The process became chaotic as senators did not follow the rules of order. The room’s atmosphere intensified as additional motions were requested to table the appointment of justices to a further date.

Eventually, student Kira White was confirmed as the chief justice of the ASRCC Supreme Court by unanimous ASRCC senate vote.

Soon after the senate meeting ended, the executive branch called its own meeting to order. The agenda for that meeting included recaps of homecoming and recent student body activities. But tension in the room ensued as members voiced their concerns about turnouts at the events. Concerns were raised by Sierra Moreno, director of the Interclub Council, that volunteers had no clear instructions and were not provided with guidance during the homecoming event.

There have been instances documented by Viewpoints where the associated students have lacked communication with their members regarding events. A previous story by Viewpoints emphasized students’ concerns and the student government’s apparent disorganization.

Moreno was mainly in charge of working through homecoming even though it wasn’t her job. She said that there was a lack of communication when guiding volunteers. Most of the executive board agreed.

“I feel like I can’t rely on you,” Moreno said to the president of ASRCC.

However, at the ASRCC senate meeting on Oct. 21 attended by a Viewpoints reporter, business was conducted in a calm, orderly manner. Students Shanell Davis and Brooklyn Najera were confirmed as associate chief justices. At the same meeting Megan Bottoms, associate professor and coordinator of student activities presented a training on the importance of following the Brown Act, which guarantees the public’s right to attend and participate in meetings of local legislative bodies.