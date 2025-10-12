Jazz and coffee brings the Riverside community together

Just ten minutes away from Riverside City College’s campus, Mundial coffee shop hosted jazz duo, The Subtones, for an in-house performance. The Oct. 4 show packed the coffee house, creating a soulful environment for connection among the audience.

Kyle Harris Archie, saxophonist for the duo, is a Riverside local who has played the genre for over ten years and has a strong passion for his music. He reached out to the coffee shop for a chance to play live and says they have been using the space for a few months now, utilizing the acoustics and laid back vibe the shop offers.

Harris Archie highlights the pros of playing in an intimate setting and having the ability to play what they want without strict time constraints.

“I treat it like it’s a playlist,” he said. “Like you’re at a party, you want to hear the highs and then you’ll want to slow down into the lows.”

The duo exhibited their mastery of crafting this sort of playlist as they bounced off each other with facial cues during the performance. The crowd was receptive to their smooth sounds, many fully engaged with the artists and the people around them.

Eshita Santosh and Alexis Melchor, two friends in attendance, described the event as a relaxing place to unwind after the kickoff of their junior year at the University of California, Riverside.

“It’s been a busy week, but taking the time to do something we really enjoy and in a place that’s so inclusive is a really good thing,” said Santosh.

Melchor furthered the statement calling the music tranquil and the space a safe spot to connect with her friend.

Others in attendance also noted the diversity in the shop and the individuality a live performance offers. High school senior Kaelyn Abeyta was in the crowd, with her sketchbook and pencil, working on a live drawing of the scene to include in her college applications.

Abeyta expressed her love for jazz and the strawberry matcha she had in hand as reasons why she came back to the event for a second time. The live performance offered her a different perspective for her drawing.

“I think what’s so interesting is when you get to meet the people and capture their expressions,” Abeyta said. “I love seeing all the different people come by. Especially drawing their outfits, it’s my favorite part.”

Live music events serve as opportunities for connection and inspiration for creativity throughout the audience. The duo offered attendee, Anthony Hernandez, the mic for an impromptu rendition of the song, “The Very Thought of You.” The song was a special tribute to Hernandez’s grandmother who was also in attendance.

Hernandez is a jazz percussionist and vocalist himself and says he is always on the hunt for events like this one. “I think today is something our area needs more of and the kids or young groups around here want to hear this kind of music,” said Hernandez.

The space filled with live music lured in a wide range of people, from high school students to grandmothers. It becomes a vibrant spot for family friendly outings where there’s something to take from it for everyone.

Monique Mejia, in attendance with her parents and sister, said this was the second time they joined this crowd after hearing about it on Instagram. “It was a fun idea to bring our parents here,” she said. “We don’t do things like this often, so it’s a different experience for us to all be together.”

The live performance helps to highlight the importance of music and art in our city. Alyssa Cervantes, attendee and RCC freshman, described the event as something to help make more people enthusiastic about music and create a community within the sounds.

“Not a lot of people are into these kinds of things, so I think events like this are good to bring those people together,” said Cervantes.

Community seemed to be the recurring theme for the event. Whether attendees personally knew Harris Archie and came in support or just happened to find themselves in the area, everyone in the shop had a smile on their face and became entranced by the music.

“I feel like it brings unity to the community,” said Ivanamia Cobian, attendee and RCC freshman. “Everyone can come together and enjoy the music, even if they don’t like jazz. It’s a good hangout spot.”