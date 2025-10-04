Introducing Andre Wilson, Riverside City College’s new Men’s basketball head coach

A familiar face is taking over at the Wheelock Gym. Former RCC standout and longtime assistant Andre Wilson is stepping into the head coaching role for Riverside City College men’s basketball.

Wilson, 30, takes over as Riverside City College men’s basketball head coach, marking a significant moment for the program. As a former Tigers’ standout and an assistant coach, he brings a deep understanding of the team’s culture and values, stepping in after Phil Mathews’ 12-year tenure.

“RCC is home for me. I met my wife here, and I had the best coach I’ve ever had here,” he said. “So, me being able to try to provide the same situation for these new guys coming up that I had. It’s big for me.”

He immediately established himself as a prominent figure upon his arrival in 2016 as a 6-foot-4-inch freshman, contributing to RCC’s 23-9 record and their subsequent appearance in the Southern California Regional Finals by averaging 12.7 points per game.

Building off the success in his sophomore year, he raised his average to 16.4 points per game. In addition to leading the Tigers to a 16-11 record and a return to the Southern California playoffs, he was named to the Orange Empire Conference second team all-conference.

After playing for two years at RCC, Wilson chose to take his skills to Dixie State University in Utah, where he completed his final two years of eligibility.

Wilson returned to RCC in 2020, ready to begin the next chapter of his basketball journey as an athletic intern. The following year, he joined Phil Mathews’ staff as an assistant coach, stepping into a more active role in guiding the Tigers and preparing for his future as a head coach.

“I knew I wanted to be around sports, I wanted to be an athletic director, but coaching is where I fell in love with,” he said. “It was something I was doing to figure everything out along the way, and then I ended up making this (decision).”

While basketball will always be a focus, Wilson says his ultimate goal is to help his players develop into responsible, well-rounded young men who make a positive impact in their communities. He understands how grueling the sport can be both emotionally and physically. He hopes to provide guidance and support that extends beyond the court, helping them build character and succeed in life as well as in basketball.

“Everybody has their ups and downs, especially in junior college. We understand where these guys are coming from. We have a high standard on the court, but off the court, we really just want to help build respectable young men and help them contribute to society,” he said. “The biggest thing is transfer rate, grades, then of course on the court.”

RCC will tune up with scrimmages from Oct. 9-25, leading into their season opener on Oct. 30 at the Ventura College Tournament.





