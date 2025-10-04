Do Charlie Kirk’s beliefs align with the Bible?

Editors note: As a student newspaper committed to fair and responsible journalism, Viewpoints is presenting two opposing personal student commentaries about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. These commentaries are the opinions of the student writers and do not necessarily reflect those of the entire Viewpoints staff, Viewpoints faculty advisers, college faculty, staff and administration or the District’s Board of Trustees.

The recent passing of Charlie Kirk struck the church as many people praised him for his teachings and opinions.

I saw numerous videos on social media claiming that Kirk was a true Chrisitan, however I disagree.

Kirk would often visit college campuses and debate with students. Based on the videos that would be clipped, Kirk spread a lot of hate. Yet, he became very popular in the conservative Chrisitan household due to his beliefs.

This caught the eye of the conservative Christians because his beliefs followed The Bible.

I didn’t grow up in the Christian church but what made me gravitate to the church was because of how accepting Jesus Christ is. I learned that Jesus was full of love.

In the Bible, many biblical verses talk about how Jesus helped the poor and advocated for the needy.

In the New International Version of The Bible, Matthew 20:16 says, “The first shall be last and the last shall be first.” This verse describes how Jesus focuses on uplifting the oppressed. God sees far behind social titles but appreciates those who are humble and rely on him.

Yet, Kirk’s beliefs contradict this verse.

During a debate on a college campus, a student asked Kirk, “Do you think that there should be free school lunch for all children?”

He replied with, “No.” He continued arguing that the government should not feed children, but acknowledged that there are shelters and churches that provide food.

Although this is true, why would God close this door that’s accessible to everyone? Jesus fed the poor. These two ideas are not compatible.

A good godly man stands up for people and does not divide. I acknowledge and respect the thinking of conservative Christians. However when you disagree with someone that doesn’t mean you should bring shame to them. In the Bible, a verse highlights loving everyone.

Biblical verse, Leviticus 19:18 states, “Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against anyone among your people, but love your neighbor as yourself. I am the Lord.”

Jesus means to love your Muslim neighbor, your immigrant neighbor, your Black neighbor and your gay neighbor and to not separate one another even though our ideologies are different.

During a podcast by Kirk named, Thought Crime, Kirk struck an attack on diversity, inclusion and equity.

“If I see a Black pilot, I’m gonna be like ‘boy, I hope he’s qualified.’” said Kirk during a podcast.

He later argued with others during a debate about his claim. He felt that companies that followed DEI were hiring people of color to reach racial quotas which I believe is not true. Kirks beliefs are rooted with racism and segregation.

During The Charlie Kirk Show, Kirk expressed his stance on the word empathy.

“I can’t stand the word empathy. Empathy is a made up new- age term that does a lot of damage,” he said.

However Jesus was the opposite.

Jesus had empathy for people and also healed them. In the Bible, Mark chapter 10, verses 46-52 tells the story of a blind man named Bartimaeus. He cries out to God and asks for his sight to be healed. Jesus hears his cries and grants him his wish of vision.

Faith moves the heart of God. Christians were taught to cry out to God and he would listen. He feels empathic toward us and answers our prayers. He didn’t ignore Bartimaeus but he showed compassion, empathy and care for him as he stopped to restore his eyesight.

A quote that I like to live by is, “You cannot treat people like garbage and worship God at the same time.”