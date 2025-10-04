The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

Faith, freedom and fire: Reflecting on Charlie Kirk’s legacy

Kyndall Halseth, Opinions Writer
October 3, 2025
Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia
Charlie Kirk speaking with attendees at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville tour stop of the “American Comeback Tour” at HSS Lawn Amphitheater in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Editors note: As a student newspaper committed to fair and responsible journalism, Viewpoints is presenting two opposing personal student commentaries about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. These commentaries are the opinions of the student writers and do not necessarily reflect those of the entire Viewpoints staff, Viewpoints faculty advisers, college faculty, staff and administration or the District’s Board of Trustees.

He believed in faith, freedom, but he also loved our country. And he also has things that he opposed which were gun control, abortion, LGBTQ+ rights, certain civil rights legislation as well as expressing traditionalist views of women’s roles. 

Along with having been a husband and father of two children, Kirk was also an American right-wing political activist, author, host of The Charlie Kirk Show and social media personality. He founded the student organization called Turning Point USA in 2012, which will still be continuing even after his passing. Kirk did events on college campuses, including the “Prove Me Wrong” debates, which still float around different social media platforms. 

Kirk used his freedom of speech to engage with students and challenge their perspectives on controversial topics. The way he would approach the discussions would be characterized as respectful and civil, even if the discussions he had were difficult. One of the times he was talking was when it was about how we should have the Second Amendment stating: 

“So, we need to be very clear that you’re not going to get gun deaths to zero. It will not happen. You can significantly reduce them through having more fathers in the home. Yes, by having more armed guards in front of schools. I think it’s worth the cost of unfortunately some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights. That is prudent.” 

As of Sept. 10 Turning Point USA has more than 800 college chapters and even an audience of millions that listen to the podcast and livestreams. 

An unknown college student asked him if he was a Christian. Kirk replied, “Very, very much so. Oh, Jesus saved my life. I’m a sinner. Gave my life to Christ. The most important decision I ever made.” His christian faith was what shaped his life. He believed that having a strong christian community was crucial to freedom. 

He made references to the Lord in his “Prove Me Wrong” debates such as when an African American mother of a young child went up to the microphone and Kirk greeted her and said that her baby is not just beautiful but also a gift from God. The mother not only thanked Kirk but stated that her daughter is truly a blessing.

Charlie Kirk had been an impact for young people’s lives, he was a symbol of the youth in a political stand point and him being that symbol helped inspire many young people to speak up about how they felt making their voices heard. He was able to impact my life as well as being able to speak my mind more. Charlie Kirk said “If you believe in something, you need to have the courage to fight for those ideas – not run away from them or try and silence them.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to Viewpoints

Your donation will support the student journalists of Riverside City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Opinions
Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10.
Do Charlie Kirk's beliefs align with the Bible?
From left: Cydnei Rediford (first-year, elementary education major), Ty Miller (second-year, philosophy major), Gorge Rojas (second-year, sociology major.)
Campus Conversations: Riverside City College Students get asked what movie has the worst sequel
Surrounded by national news and social media platforms, local journalism cuts through the noise.
Reflecting on national versus community news
The media we consume can effect the way we think.
You are the media you consume
The Welcome Center offers resources to new and returning students.
Newcomers’ guide from Riverside City College Viewpoints returners
Since its launch in 2000, the worldwide market for online learning has grown by more than 900%. It is the fastest-growing market in the education industry. | Courtesy of Forbes
Zoom links or classroom seats at Riverside City College?
Donate to Viewpoints