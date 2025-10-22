First Riverside Book Festival celebrates local authors and sparks passion for reading

The First annual Riverside Book Festival took Place at Riverside’s main library consisting of more than 50 exhibits and new book discovery zones displaying genres of books varying from horror, fantasy, romance and more. This event highlighted local authors and brought the city together to celebrate books and community on Oct. 11.

This event was in collaboration with Inlandia Institute, a lively center of literary activity serving the southern California region. The organization aims to deepen people’s awareness, understanding and appreciation of the unique vibrant area of Riverside

“Our mission is to recognize, support and expand literary activity in all of its forms in the Inland Empire by publishing books and sponsoring programs that deepen people’s awareness,” stated on Inlandia’s Website.

Due to the recent decrease in reading across America, local vendors and volunteers voiced their concerns regarding the issue.

Penny Urbach, a volunteer at the Riverside main library, commented on the festival and its importance in reading.

“This generation isn’t reading enough and they pay too much attention to their phones and lack literacy,” said Urbach.

Urbach also commented on the positive impact an event like this will have on the city of Riverside. Discussing the issues of low literacy levels and the need for community teamwork.

“I believe this event is wonderful for the city and it truly brings the community together showcasing a team effort as well,” she said.

Author and public speaker Paola Gutierrez commented discussing reading and its importance for the youth.

“Literacy plays a fundamental role in the personal, social, and economic developments of individuals and societies,” stated on Above & Beyond’s website.

“We’re losing language, we’re losing writing. All those things we need to encourage our youth to do and to most importantly keep reading!” she said.

Recent statistics show Americans’ inability to even read at an eighth-grade level.

The Riverside Book Festival hoped to bring these books to life to engage with its community and encourage lifelong learning and reading.

Annalicia Aguilar, an editor and poet for the Riot of Roses publishing house discussed her opinion on the matter.

“Reading is a way to get people interested in concepts without teaching them point-blank about something. It’s a way for us to naturally digest topics we wouldn’t naturally come across,” said Aguilar.

The National Library of Medicine states, “When people read fiction books they are emotionally transported into the story, they become more empathetic.”

Aguilar brought attention to this statistic regarding the ability for readers to have empathy for the person they are reading about.

“When people read it fosters empathy because you are learning from someone else’s perspective which is so important in a world currently divided,” said Aguilar.

The event aimed to highlight local authors and businesses not only to bring engagement between the two but bring awareness to reading and its benefits for the community.

Danielle Myers-Porter, co-owner of the business Get Lit Books & Things showed enthusiasm regarding the book festival and its support for local authors and businesses.

“I like that this event can celebrate local and independent authors and I believe Riverside should host more events like this because it brings the community out and hopefully surrounding cities will do the same,” she said.