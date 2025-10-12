Federal Government shut down for the First Time since 2018-2019

Listen to the audio version here.

After many weeks of deliberation and debate, the U.S. Senate failed to gain the 60 votes necessary to pass a yearly budget held on Sept. 29 for the federal government by its Oct. 1 deadline for the fiscal year 2026.

Fifty-two of the 53 Republican senators voted yes on the resolution alongside Democratic Sens. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine.

In that same vote, 43 of the 47 Democrats voted against the resolution alongside Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky. California’s U.S. Sens. Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff both voted no on the resolution to prevent the shutdown.

The failed budget creates curiosity and confusion over many essential services and programs whose funding is now in the air. Some of these programs include student employment, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA, and even basic everyday things such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP, among other programs.

Student employment is being classified as a federal position and can be terminated by Secretary of Education Linda ​​McMahon. California, as well as federal workers, classifies employees as “at-will workers”, meaning that a worker can be terminated from their position for any reason at any time. However, it also means that student workers are free to quit from their position for any reason at any time should they see fit.

Viewpoints reached out to Elizabeth Hilton, director of Student Financial Services at Riverside City College about the shutdown. Hilton said that in terms of FAFSA and financial aid “the FAFSA application is still live and accessible,” and “all workshops (for FAFSA and Financial Aid) will continue as scheduled.”

Hilton had also said that “financial aid funds (and) student employment (would) not (be) affected by the shutdown at this time.”

Viewpoints also contacted the University of California, Riverside, as many students who attend RCC transfer to UCR and was able to get in contact with the executive director of student financial services at UCR Jose Aguilar Sr.

Aguilar said that UCR is “on a quarter term system so we haven’t really seen many delays” in receiving federal support and that “if the shutdown continues there is a chance for major delays.”

The federal government is in a shutdown until a budget can be passed, marking the first shutdown since the 2018-2019 government shutdown that occurred during President Trump’s first term.

“I voted along with a majority of the House of Representatives for a clean, nonpartisan, short-term funding extension to keep our government open while bipartisan negotiations continue on our annual appropriations bills.” Rep. Calvert said in a statement.

“As a result, our troops will not receive pay, food nutrition programs will run out of funding, and services to our veterans will be curtailed. This is wrong.

“It’s our responsibility to keep the government open, which is why I voted for the short-term funding bill. My offices will remain open while we wait for Senate Democrats to end the ‘Schumer Shutdown,’” he added.

Viewpoints could not reach the offices of Sen. Adam Schiff, Sen. Alex Padilla and Rep. Mark Takano for comment.