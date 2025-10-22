The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Viewpoints
Viewpoints
Downtown Riverside returns to the streets for second round of ‘No Kings’ protests

Breanne Soto, Editor-in-chief
October 19, 2025
Mac Wilson
Inland Empire residents fill the Riverside streets to protest at the No Kings event on Oct. 18.

Thousands of protesters flocked to the city of Riverside to participate in the nationwide “No Kings” protest on Oct. 18.

The participants marched along Downtown Riverside’s blocks  while playing music, dancing and waving handmade signs to denounce President Donald Trump’s administration, immigration enforcement and the deployment of the national guard in Democrat-run cities across the country. 

Stephanie Silva came with her family to push back against Trump and his appointed officials. They hope their presence can convince government officials to listen to the interests of the majority of Americans and not those of the few ultra-wealthy.

“Whether it be a citizen or non-citizen, the current administration and their points of view are hurting specific groups of people,” she said. 

Attendees rolled in at 5 p.m in front of the Mission Inn, as others began to march by the Riverside Fox Theater. Cars drove through the intersection of Mission Avenue and Market Street, honking their horns in solidarity with the march.

The protest officially started at 5:30 p.m. after a speech by justice advocate Jacob Daruvala and city commissioner Aram Ayra, who is also running for Riverside’s Ward 2, in front of the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture.

Crowds formed on both sides of the Mission Inn as people chanted “All power to the people, no human is illegal,” across from the Mission Galleria antique mall. 

“What brought me out here today is simply the fact I don’t think we should have a king [in office],” said first-time protester Louis Roa. He felt this protest was the perfect opportunity to express the frustration many people have been feeling against the policy makers of the country. 

Multiple protests took place across the Inland Empire in cities including Moreno Valley and Corona. In Ontario, over 1,000 people attended within the first hour.

Media Relations Specialist Kris Lovekin from Indivisible Riverside estimated 4,000 participants took to the streets this time in Downtown Riverside.  

The Riverside chapter of Indivisible, a nationwide movement, organized Riverside’s protest. The group puts effort into resisting the Trump administration and is advocating for progressive policies.

Although the increase in immigration enforcement was the subject of contention used by some protesters, various demographics came out to support the resistance. People came in families and friend groups, all varying in ages. 

Lovekin recalled seeing attendees as young as kids in strollers, to folks who were around to remember Woodstock

Other attendees came dressed in costumes and accessories for the event. 

“I think they’re fun,” said Rocio Fierros, a mother who came dressed as a dinosaur, holding the flag of California. “It’s so Californian of me to do this.”

Ahead of the protest, the Riverside chapter was in contact with the Riverside Police Department, informing them of their routes for the march. Public information officer Ryan Railsback ensured the police department made efforts to keep the protesters safe. 

“We’re aware of the planned protest and will have officers present to ensure everyone’s safety,” Railsback said. “Our department remains firmly committed to protecting First Amendment rights, maintaining public order and safeguarding both people and property.”

Businesses were still open in Downtown Riverside and their customers seemed to be unbothered by the peaceful protest. Most of the crowds were formed in front of the Cheech and the crosswalk of the pedestrian mall, away from the restaurants and bars. 

Protesters had plans for safety as the sun went down. Fierros had her phone by her side at all times, so she could call and track the location of her family if they were to go their own ways. 

“We all know where the car is,” she said. “So if we get separated, then we have a point of reference.” 

The first nationwide protest on June 14 had millions of participants, partly because it was on the same day as President Trump’s 79th birthday and the Army’s 250th anniversary parade.

This time, over 7 million people nationwide joined to protest at more than 2,700 events in the country.

By 9 p.m., the crowd had shrunk and the streets became empty. No arrests occurred during the protest, as the march remained peaceful and organized.

“There were no incidents during yesterday’s protest, which remained very peaceful throughout.” Officer Railsback said. Visibility of the local police for the participants was limited; only a few helicopters were seen.

