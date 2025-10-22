California votes on Prop 50 next month

Early next month, voters across the state of California will go to the polls to decide the fate of “The Election Rigging Response Act” or more commonly referred to as Prop 50.

But what is Prop 50?



According to the office of Shirley Weber, the California Secretary of State, it is a legislative-led proposition that would “require (the) temporary use of new congressional district maps through 2030 (and will) direct (the) independent Citizens Redistricting Commission to resume enacting congressional district maps in 2031.

It will also “establish (a) policy supporting nonpartisan redistricting commissions nationwide.”

But how would it impact the people of Riverside County, and what does a vote for either yes or no mean?



Yes on Prop 50

A yes vote, according to the Secretary of State’s office, will mean that the voter approves of “(t)he state (using) new, legislatively drawn congressional district maps starting in 2026 (and that) California’s new maps would be used until the California Citizens Redistricting Commission draws new maps following the 2030 U.S. Census.”

Prop 50’s passage has been supported by many people and groups across the country, such as former President Barack Obama, U.S. Senators Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla (D-CA), U.S. Representatives Nancy Pelosi of the 11th Congressional District (D-San Francisco) and Mark Takano of the 39th Congressional District (D-Riverside), former Governor Grey Davis, state Sen. Sabrina Cervantes of the 31st senatorial district (D-Corona), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York’s 8th Congressional District (D-Brooklyn), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York’s 14th Congressional District (D-Queens) and former Los Angeles Mayor and 2026 gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigos (D-Los Angeles).

From a local perspective, Viewpoints had a chance to speak with Marc McClain, founding member of the Democratic Populist, an off-shoot branch of the Democratic Party, who said that “the principle here is consistency” and that “we continue to stand by” the fair system that Californians built.

“What has changed here is not our values, but the reality that other states are exploiting this loophole to redraw maps mid-decade for raw political advantage,” McClain said.



McClain had also said that pretending that this is only about our state, while ignoring what is happening elsewhere, is to confuse the issue and that supporting Prop 50 means to hold true to our principles by refusing to let them be undermined elsewhere until every state is required to play by the same rules.

No on Prop 50

A no vote, according to the office of Secretary of State, will mean that the voter will be opposed to the proposition and will be in support of using the “current congressional district maps drawn by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission (and the current maps will) continue to be used in California until the Commission draws new maps following the 2030 census.”

Prop 50 has also been opposed by many people and groups across the state and country, such as Assemblyman Carl DeMaio (R-San Diego), Assemblywoman Natasha Johnson (R-Lake Elsinore), former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (R-Los Angeles), Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains (D-Bakersfield), Sheriff and 2026 gubernatorial candidate Chad Bianco (R-Riverside) and television personality and 2026 gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton (R-Silicon Valley).

In a local sense, Viewpoints reached out to Assemblywoman Leticia Castillo (R-Home Gardens) of the 58th Assembly District, which includes Riverside County. She said that Proposition 50 is being sold as a simple fix, but in reality it expands state power in ways that could hurt working families and small businesses.

“I’m especially concerned about the unnecessary $250 million price tag for this special election, money that could instead be used to fully fund Proposition 36 and make our communities safer,” Castillo said. “In AD-58, we’re already struggling with affordability and overregulation. My focus is on protecting families, not growing government. I think the governor is pushing Prop 50 because Sacramento wants more control, but the people I represent want more transparency.”

AT RISK?

According to Ballotpedia, the seats that would flip from Republican to Democratic control, if Proposition 50 were to pass, are in Southern and parts of Northern California and include Rep. Darrell Issa of the 48th District (R-Bonsall), Rep. Ken Calvert of the 41st District (R-Corona) and Rep. Kevin Kiley of the 3rd District (R-Roseville).

In addition, there are twelve seats across the state where Democratic control would strengthen if the proposition passes, including Rep. Josh Harder of the 9th District (D-Tracy), Rep. Ro Khanna of the 17th District (D-Fremont), Rep. Jim Costa of the 21st District (D-Fresno), Rep. Raul Ruiz of the 25th District (D-Indio), Rep. George Whitesides of the 27th District (D-Agua Dulce), Rep. Pete Aguilar of the 33rd District (D-Redlands), Rep. Derek Tran of the 45th District (D-Orange) and Rep. Dave Min of the 47th District (D-Irvine).

The seats that would strengthen their Republican hold, if Proposition 50 were to pass next month is Rep. Young Kim of the 40th District (R-Anaheim Hills) that encompasses portions of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

And, according to Ballotpedia, there are two seats that would flip from Democratic control to Republican: Rep. Ami Bera of the 6th District (D-Elk Grove) and Rep. Norma Torres of the 35th District (D-Pomona).

Below are websites where voters can look at the proposition from both perspectives and make their own decision.

