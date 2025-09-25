In today’s digital age, the lines between reality and the media we consume have continued to blur. The phrase “you are the media you consume or you are what you eat ” indicates that the content we engage with has an impact on our thoughts, behaviors and perception. The content we consume is a reflection of ourselves. It is important to be careful of what we take in.

According to a study uploaded to PubMed Central, research has shown that exposure to certain types of media can shape our attitudes and beliefs. Media like music, TV shows, podcasts, books and social media shape the way we think and feel.The impact of the media on our mental health is also a growing concern, as it can influence our worldviews and shape our perceptions of reality.

Let’s say I just went through a break-up, the first thing I’ll want to do is listen to songs about heartbreak or movies where the characters go through a hard time. I want something I can relate to so that I won’t have this feeling of being singled out with my emotions. I will probably consume TikToks or Instagram reels about breakups or being alone, furthering the idea that I am heartbroken and sad.

This may be a great way to cope with these new feelings, but I believe it is essential to limit the amount of upsetting or discouraging media we consume.

Music is such a vital piece of media that I believe helps manifest one’s reality. If I consume sad, heartbreaking music all of the time, there is a great chance that all I will feel is down and unmotivated. Don’t get me wrong, I love to listen to artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Adrienne Lenker and Radiohead but their music can be a bit tuneful yet melodramatic. Though I found comfort in their music, especially as I found myself relating to the lyrics or topics they wrote about, I knew that it had a big impact on my mood and feelings.

When I began to consume music and media that made me feel greater, is when I had an overall change in the way I lived my everyday life. I listened to music that made me feel good, from people like Junior H, charli xcx and Chappell Roan (just to name a few), and I noticed it was exciting to realize that I was no longer using music as a tool to cope.

Podcasts are great too as it is another great way to consume media on-the-go. Emma Chamberlain’s podcast “Anything Goes” is one of my personal favorites as it is simply a podcast where Emma speaks on different topics from heartbreak, philosophy or even talking about her own way of dealing with life. Each episode ranges from thirty minutes to an hour, it’s personal and raw but feels like a fun conversation you would have with a friend. “Pretty Lonesome” with Madeline Argy is another great example of my favorite this as she is a real person sharing her way of living and navigating the unknown. These women aren’t professionals but rather offer a safe space for the conversations you might not be ready to have with another person.

Deciding to limit the mellow media I once obsessed over or maybe even depended on heavily impacted my overall mood. I found myself to have greater motivation, a better attitude and overall strive and determination. Relating to something once doesn’t mean I have to relate to it forever (even if it once felt like the feeling would never pass.) Changing your habits, let it be big or small, can impact you in ways you might not have noticed before.





