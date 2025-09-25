The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Riverside City College Tigers lose heartbreaking game in double overtime

Kyndall Halseth, Opinions Reporter
September 21, 2025
Viewpoints | Mac Wilson
Riverside City College linebacker, Micah Valenzuela, celebrates after tackle during game against Saddleback College on Sept. 20.

Points lit up both sides of the scoreboard as Saddleback College outlasted the Tigers in double overtime at Wheelock Stadium.

After blowing a 14-point lead halfway through the fourth quarter, the Riverside City College football team dropped their National Southern Conference opener in a double overtime thriller losing 40-34 to move 2-2 on the season. 

“It’s a heartbreak for all the guys, especially because we were up in the game and then they came back and beat us in overtime,” head coach Kevin Craft said. “That’s a hard way to go down, but it’s our lack of execution more so than, you know, hats off, they’re a good team. They’re a good team, and that was just a tough game.”

This is Saddleback’s first win against RCC in a decade.

What seemed like an inactive first quarter for the Tigers quickly escalated into a back-and-forth shootout filled with momentum swings, defensive stands and mistakes that left Riverside on the wrong side of the score.

The first points were made in the first quarter by the Bobcats 7-0, yet the Tigers came back in the second quarter, scoring 21 points from multiple touchdowns and field goals, taking them to the lead.

Throughout the second quarter, the Bobcats gained 3 points and the Tigers were still able to maintain a substantial point gap behind them. 

Riverside quarterback Jared Dolittle connected twice with receiver Dominic Cox for long touchdown strikes and running back Kiyel Tyler capped the half with a short rushing score. By halftime, the Tigers had surged ahead 21-10. 

The second half, however, told a different story. 

Saddleback had adjusted defensively, forcing two Dolittle interceptions that stalled promising drives. 

The Bobcats capitalized with a 10-point third quarter and tied the game with 14 more on the fourth. 

Riverside managed just one more touchdown in the final two periods of regulation, setting up overtime with the score knotted at 34-34.

“We’re really focused on the W, and we’re gonna be focused on getting better next week and I’m gonna be focused on being better for my teammates.” Dolittle said.

The Tigers return back to their home stadium on Sept. 27 for their homecoming game.



Donate to Viewpoints