Riverside City College prepares for lifted restrictions on ICE raids

The Supreme Court overruled restrictions on roving immigration raids in Los Angeles County with a 6-3 decision on Sept. 8, leaving many students with uncertainty and worry for the coming days.

A federal judge’s previous order prohibited immigration agents from profiling individuals based on race and language for detainment. The decision lifting this order comes after a summer full of immigration sweeps outside of schools and workplaces throughout Southern Calif.

“Mixed-status students went quiet when the new administration came in,” said Tina Stavropoulos, advisor for Riverside City College’s Undocu Allies Club. “I don’t see the Supreme Court decision changing anything other than the legality of the situation.”

Stavropoulos reflected on the past two semesters at RCC and noted the traumas that came with the immigration raids. Students had made faculty aware they had been stalked and questioned off of campus, which is not allowed. “Many of them are very guarded,” she said.

There is a fear of sharing too much information among mixed-status students. According to Stavropoulos, some students do not feel comfortable using financial aid because of the chance of putting their families at risk.

“Undocumented students already face barriers getting to college. The financial and emotional stress is harmful to these students,” Stavropoulos said, which can cause a lack of motivation from fear of deportation or incarceration.

She believes it to be unlikely that immigration agents would be present on campus. If it were to happen, there are protocols in place to protect students. Faculty is required to report any on-campus ICE activity to RCCD’s Police Department and Kyla Teufel, Dean of Enrollment Services.

There are also brown and black cardboard signs around campus with information on what to do if the situation arises, urging students to report an immigration agent. Stavropoulos reminds students that there is help and resources available to them.

“The college provides resources from statewide funds that are accessible through the RCC website, Undocumented Students Support section,” she says.

The Undocu Allies Club has the goal of making students feel safe and supported, even while not on campus. “We want to make sure students know they do not owe anyone any information,” says Stavropoulos.

RCC is a diverse campus and all students have the right to a safe educational environment.

Stavropoulos said, “At some point, this federal overreach and violence will end. Until then, we will support you and make sure we keep you as safe as possible on our campus. Education is a human right and you truly do belong here.”