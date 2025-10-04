The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

Riverside City College annual Homecoming presents: Decades of Spirit

The Associated Students of RCC bring back iconic eras during a pep rally
Alana Coletta, Life Reporter
September 27, 2025
Alana Coletta
The Riverside City College Theater performing their 50s performance during the pep rally on Sept. 24.

The Decades of Spirit Pep Rally was held on Sept. 25 where candidates were presented for Riverside City College’s Annual Homecoming. 

This event was held with a fashionable theme dress to impress, having an emphasis on decades. Candidates wore their best outfits, starting with styles from the 1920s up to the 90s. 

The pep rally started with RCC’s band and cheer crew alongside the Tigers mascot, Bennie.

 The theatre program held a musical 50s themed performance where entertainers dressed from that generation.

Soon after a performance that was sparked up by RCC’s dance team while they jammed out to the MC Hammer song, “Can’t Touch This,” which took you to a hip hop 80s themed era. 

After the performances, the homecoming candidates, Tabatha Flickering, Jamie Bird, Latiesha Williams, and four other winning queens were presented to the crowd as they waved and took photos side by side.

“I am feeling good, I had fun and can’t wait to see who wins!” said candidate Jamie Bird.

A field goal kick off contest was presented with a chance to win a $50 gift card. A raffle took place soon after, with prize-winning gifts such as an iPad mini, gift cards and more. In addition, free food was provided by Raising Cane’s for the first 400 guests who had an RCC ID.

 “I was expecting a little more of a turn out but it was good that there weren’t as many people. It could’ve been more hype, but the shows were good, the performances were good and it was enjoyable,” said Charley Manser, a student and first time goer to a pep rally at RCC.

Eric Rodriguez, Rising Scholars member, was also attending the pep rally for the first time. “It was cool to see people dancing to the vibe. It was an experience,” Rodriguez said. 

The elected royalty was announced at half time during kick off day on Sep. 27.

