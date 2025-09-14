Newcomers’ guide from Riverside City College Viewpoints returners

As a new semester starts at Riverside City College and newcomers and returners are coming onto campus for Fall, we approach the start of classes and reflect on what has helped us and what we needed to let go of, whether study habits or relationships that affected our past semesters. We broke down a list of key factors of our time at RCC.

Register for classes early

As many of us experienced the troubles of being on a waitlist and praying for an add code, we highly recommend registering for a class as soon as you are able to. One of us registered for classes, and they didn’t see it as such a hard task, but once they logged onto EduNav they experienced the trouble of classes being full and getting stuck with professors that didn’t align with their schedule.

Creating a balance

Speaking of schedule, it’s important to create a balance between work and school. You don’t want to experience an overwhelming work load, so be sure to break up your days and tasks by making a planner with a schedule that fits best for you. Be sure to make time for doing things you love, like hanging out with friends or working out, to avoid burnout as many of us at Viewpoints have experienced.

Be open to change

Starting off anew is always scary, but opens up doors to new experiences. When you start at a new campus, there are many opportunities to branch out and meet new people, like joining a club or exploring outside of your comfort zone and trying a new creative outlet. To stay involved, you can follow the RCC’s Instagram and several clubs to keep up with events on or near campus.

Avoid classes that you may dislike

Try and take classes that align with your goals and career path, along with those that line up with your personal interests. If you end up in a class that bores you, or is too difficult, it may already be too late to change classes at that point in the semester. You could swap these classes for late start classes, but whether late starts are unmanageable or easy-going can depend on your schedule.

Take advantage of resources

RCC offers resources to students that could shape your experience on campus. Take time exploring the school and check out the engagement centers that align with your major. These engagement centers offer an inclusive environment to study and decompress, rather than going to the busy library. Our campus also offers resource centers for students of color, student-parents and even veterans. You will be able to find people with similar interests and backgrounds.

Don’t be afraid to make mistakes and big decisions. Although you should take school seriously, don’t forget to enjoy the campus experience. Start the semester off with good intentions and remember to focus on your well-being. Viewpoints wishes all the students at RCC the best for the new school year.