El Grito, la banda y el orgullo mexicano

A frequent waft of carne asada, the lingering smell of roasting sweet corn and the rhythmic rumble of the tuba accompanied the 215 anniversary of Mexico’s independence celebration, El Grito, at the Moreno Valley Amphitheater on the night of Sept. 15.

The crowd animated, waiting for El Grito de Dolores, a proclamation that celebrates a history of defence, dignity and the sovereignty of Mexican people.

Dr. Salvador Percastre, consul general of the Mexican Consulate in San Bernardino, was the one to honor tradition in the Inland Empire and commemorated the battle cry at the amphitheater.

“¡Viva México! ¡Viva México! ¡Viva México!” declared Dr. Salvador Percastre, in between bell chimes. This proclamation commemorates Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, along with several key revolutionaries, and their historic call for insurgency that speared Mexico’s revolution against Spanish domain on the early morning of Sept. 16, 1810.

“¡Viva!” responded the crowd. A response that echoes sentiments of deep pride and unity.

Due to the city’s history and population being predominantly Mexican, Dr. Percastre recognizes the importance for this official celebration in Moreno Valley.

“Many Mexicans carry Mexico in their hearts, many children of Mexican origin also carry Mexico in their hearts, and well, we wanted to contribute and ensure that Mexican spirit continues to be present in the people of Moreno Valley and Riverside and San Bernardino Counties,” said Dr. Percastre translated from spanish.

In light of current fears amid the Supreme Court’s ruling to lift restrictions on roving immigration raids in LA and surrounding areas; the City of Moreno Valley’s Special Event Team, along with the local businesses and organizations that sponsored the event, took significant safety measures to ensure an overall peaceful attendance. Every entrance of the event had high security with a sign declaring the cordial rules for attendance.

Despite these efforts, several people at the event made note of how sparse it felt compared to other years, mentioning current socio-political fears as a potential reason.

Evelyn Figueroa, local vendor and owner of Unikorn, said she had a hard time gauging how much supply to bring to El Grito because of these fears. She also had to keep in mind Unikorn’s predominantly Mexican staff and the potential harms they could experience at an event of this scale. Despite this, she recognizes that pride and celebration are necessary.

“My family came to strive for better, to work, and that’s exactly what we do,” she said. “This is a beautiful manifestation of what our community is, and I am so proud to contribute where I can.”

The back parking lot of the amphitheatre sat host to several local vendors and businesses during the celebration. Perris Flowers was among them, one of their locations is less than a mile from the amphitheater so the team gathered supplies together to celebrate with the community.

The Perris Flowers team was accompanied by Banda Real Jalisciense, a local band the flower shop hired specifically for the celebration. Their booth was beautifully decorated with fragrant flowers they later gave away to event-goers.

Their presence was felt throughout the night in the rhythmic rumble of the tuba and the frequent cheering of a growing crowd. Soon after El Grito had happened, children, grandparents and parents took to the makeshift dance floor in the Perris Flowers corner of the parking lot.

Jasmine Carbajal Guerrero was amongst them. She received a Mexican flag from one of the flowershop’s team members and danced the night away.

“Our purpose is here, even if they don’t want us here. We’re not scared, I am proud to represent my culture, and I’m going to dance. It makes me feel free, it makes me feel like I belong,” Carbajal Guerrero said.

Freedom echoed throughout the night. Between, El Grito, la banda, y el orgullo mexicano, Moreno Valley residents stand loud and proud of their Mexican heritage.