Campus Conversations: Riverside City College Students get asked what movie has the worst sequel

Oh definitely, Star Wars, I don’t like the Star Wars sequels. I like the original ones, I didn’t like the newer ones. They need to step it up, I feel like it was just purchased to ruin the storyline. That’s what it feels like now.

–Izaac Rosales, major: Nursing, freshman

I think that the worst movie sequel is Pacific Rim’s 2nd movie.

–Evelynn Vasquez, major: Art, Sophomore

In my opinion, Cars. The first one was really good and then I don’t know about the second one. I don’t know why they put “spies” into it. I mean it’s cars, and then the third one, it’s alright.

–Eberto Alvaro, major: Kinesiology, sophomore

“Pacific Rim 2. The story is too different from the original movie. The Geiszlers and everything are too different.”

–Alejandro Duenas, Major: Nursing, Freshman

Watch the reel below!