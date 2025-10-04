The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Campus Conversations: Riverside City College Students get asked what movie has the worst sequel

Stephanie Rosas, Life Reporter
September 30, 2025
From left: Cydnei Rediford (first-year, elementary education major), Ty Miller (second-year, philosophy major), Gorge Rojas (second-year, sociology major.)

 

Oh definitely, Star Wars, I don’t like the Star Wars sequels. I like the original ones, I didn’t like the newer ones. They need to step it up, I feel like it was just purchased to ruin the storyline. That’s what it feels like now.

–Izaac Rosales, major: Nursing, freshman

 

 

I think that the worst movie sequel is Pacific Rim’s 2nd movie.

–Evelynn Vasquez, major: Art, Sophomore

 

 

 

In my opinion, Cars. The first one was really good and then I don’t know about the second one. I don’t know why they put “spies” into it. I mean it’s cars, and then the third one, it’s alright.

–Eberto Alvaro, major: Kinesiology, sophomore

“Pacific Rim 2. The story is too different from the original movie. The Geiszlers and everything are too different.”

 

 

–Alejandro Duenas, Major: Nursing, Freshman

Watch the reel below!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RCC Viewpoints (@rccviewpoints)

