Three study worthy coffee shops in Downtown Riverside

As the fall semester settles in and classes begin to hand out assignments, study spots around campus, like the library and patio tables, are going to get busy. All the charging plugs will be hogged up, every building will feel overstimulating, and you will struggle to find a place to study or grab a pick-me-up.

Luckily, one of the benefits of Riverside City College’s location is that less than 10 minutes away in Downtown Riverside there are coffee shops with ample space, charging ports and menus with various options.

These three mom-and-pop coffee shops are an opportunity to support local businesses and to explore not only the city, but your tastebuds as well.

Coffeecito House:

Coffeecito House welcomes you with its historical 1900’s architecture that creates this feeling of home. Today, the reinvented quaint coffee shop remains part of Riverside’s legacy.

There are several different areas to sit down and study whether that be on the first floor, second floor or outside patio. The environment is cozy and quiet if you need a solo study session. There are also larger tables that offer space for a group study session.

“Depending on whatever you need, we have it,” Azul Ortega, a barista at Coffeecito said.

Their menu ranges from lattes to energy drinks to seasonal menu options. They also serve pastries and lunch that are inspired by Latin classics.

Coffeecito is by far the closest to RCC, as it is just a 4 minute drive. Make sure you check parking regulations upon entering.

Molinos Coffee:

Molinos Coffee brought their history to Riverside after their first cafe location in Havana, Cuba. To this day, the taste of Cuba is in their classic espresso drinks.

The space provides a natural lit area looking out onto downtown to rest or study. The menu contains classics such as the cordadito, cubano sandwiches and guava cream pastries.

Brooklyn Behney, a barista at Molinos expressed her personal favorite drink inspired by Cuban culture.

“It’s called a Havana, a latte that is a special on our menu,” she said. “Even if they don’t want a coffee it’s a really good place to come to study.”

Molinos is a 6 minute drive from RCC with parking directly in front of the shop or there is a parking structure located on the same street.

Stray Dogs Coffee Roasters:

If you want to explore a new up and coming coffee shop, Stray Dogs Coffee Roasters is a trendy cafe on a mission to support the community and make a difference by donating to local animal shelters.

The menu offers Korean inspired drinks such as the corndog latte and pastries like the matcha strawberry muffin.

The atmosphere is spacious with couches and communal areas perfect for group study sessions. They encourage customers to bring their furry friends in for a pup cup or to be your emotional support study partner.

“It’s pretty close to Downtown where everyone can just meet up at the middle ground,” Anthony Alvarez, a barista at Stray dogs said.

Stray dogs is an 8 minute drive from RCC with a parking lot located in the back of the cafe.

The next time campus feels too crowded, grab your laptop and charger, and head a few minutes off-site for a study session worth savoring. Whether you’re cramming for an exam, or just looking for a quiet corner to sip something new, these three coffee shops offer convenience for an on-the-go student.