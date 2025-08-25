Board of trustees meet for bi-weekly recap

The Riverside Community College District Board of Trustees met Aug. 19 for its second bi-weekly meeting.

During the Chancellor’s report, RCCD Chancellor Wolde-Ab Isaac talked about the study abroad funding meeting that was held on Aug. 7.

“Massive development in technology and connectivity is resulting in a rapidly shrinking world,” Isaac said. “RCCD recognizes the globalization of our education not only to raise global awareness in our students but also in preparing global citizens is becoming a priority.”

The chancellor also mentioned that interviews were held on Aug. 14 for the interim president of Riverside City College to succeed former President Claire Oliveros, whose employment agreement was terminated via a unanimous vote by the Board of Trustees during its June 17 meeting.

It was announced that Eric Bishop, who has served as interim vice-chancellor of RCCD, would serve as RCC’s interim president for the foreseeable future. Bishop’s term started on Aug. 20.

Appointments of Bridget Salzameda as the dean of instruction for STEM and Jennifer Spalding as the dean of instruction for the kinesiology/athletic director were approved for a two year term lasting from Aug. 20, 2025 to June 30, 2027. Both Bishop and Salzameda’s appointments were passed after a motion was made to pass their nominations alongside Rosio Becerra as interim director of academic advising and student success for Norco College. Spalding’s nomination, however, was exempted from this motion.

The Board also passed the Measure CC Facilities Community Workforce and Student Opportunity Agreement via a 4-1 vote, with the trustee for Area 1 Bill Hendrick voting no on the measures while the other 4 members voted yes, those being trustees Virginia Blumenthal, Mary Figueroa, Jose Alcala and Keri Then, with Then expressing her vote as “hell yeah aye.”

This new motion will promote employment opportunities, for area residents during the construction of RCCD Measure CC projects including, but not limited to: establishing a work opportunities program for area resident(s), referral and utilization of qualified area residents as journeypersons and apprentice, participation in job fairs, career days and outreach events.

It will also assist District graduates with access to pre-apprenticeship programs and apprenticeship training committees, facilitates long-term careers in the construction industry and ensures timely, economical and quality completion of projects without labor disputes.

It will apply to construction contracts that are funded with $1.5 million or more via Measure CC with the term lasting for 10 years, but can be extended by mutual agreement. It will also “remain in effect for each covered project until substantial completion is achieved” and the geographical area being Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The general provisions in the motion are that “workers must be paid prevailing wage rates and receive contributions to established employee benefit funds (alongside) ensuring non-discrimination in hiring across protected categories, commitment to workforce diversity, including minorities, women and veterans, Provides business opportunities for minorities, women and small business enterprises.”

The campus would receive a modern brand new building for the Cosmetology department, while the current building that has been on campus since 1958 would be torn down and will be converted into extra campus parking. The project was approved after a motion was made by trustee Then and seconded by trustee Hendrick and passed via a successful vote by the Board, with student trustee Gabriel Graves voting aye.

The second is the funding for a brand new library for Moreno Valley College (MVC) to replace the current one that has been in use since its construction in 1991. This would provide 53,140 assignable square feet (ASF) dedicated to instructional and support services, including 2,104 ASF of classroom space, 2,904 ASF of laboratory space, 6,603 ASF of office space, 27,796 ASF of library space, 3,796 ASF of audio/visual media and 10,457 ASF of other spaces.

The project was approved after a motion was made by trustee Then and seconded by trustee Figorua and passed via a successful vote by the Board, with student trustee Gabriel Graves voting aye.

Third is a brand new instructional building for the Ben Clark Training Center (BCTC) to help the growing need of MVC’s School of Public Safety. This would be known as BCTC Education Building 2. The project was approved after a motion was made by trustee Figueroa and seconded by trustee Blumenthal and passed via a successful vote by the Board, with student trustee Gabriel Graves voting aye.

The last project is a brand new library for Norco College to replace the current one that has been in use since its construction in 1995. The project was approved after a motion was made by trustee Hendrick and seconded by trustee Blumenthal and passed via a successful vote by the Board, with student trustee Gabriel Graves voting aye.

All four of the projects will cost a total of $364.1 million with $113 million coming from the state of California. Out of that $364.1 million pricetag, $222.5 million will be paid out by the district, $109.0 being supported and $115.5 being unsupported

Out of each individual project, the brand new Cosmetology Building for RCC will cost $57.1 million, with $19.8 million coming from the state of California and $32.2 million being district funded ($19.3 million supported, $17.9 million non supported). This does not include the $8 million it will cost to demolish the current building and convert it into new parking.

The brand new library for Moreno Valley College will cost $118.2 million, with $43.6 million coming from the state and $77.4 million being district funded ($41.4 million supported, $33.0 million non supported). This does not include the $9.5 million it will cost to build a new parking lot for the library

The new BCTC Education Building 2A will cost $56.4 million, with $15.9 million coming from the state and $40.3 million being district funded ($15.4 million supported, $24.9 million non supported).

The brand new library for Norco College: $106.4 million, with $33.7 million coming from the state and $72.6 million being district funded ($32.9 million supported, $39.7 million nonsupported). This does not include the $8.5 million it will cost to build a new parking lot for the library.