Farmhouse Collective revitalizes Riverside history

On March 29, a group of Riverside local business owners opened a hub for music, shopping, and live entertainment to the public on University Ave. The Farm House Collective revitalized a farm-themed motel originally built in 1953, which became a historic landmark for being one of the region’s last remaining examples of a motor court. The mall is giving the old motel a second life, and more to do within Riverside and students nearby.

The founders and Riverside native Bailey family saw potential in the motel back in 2021 and collaborated with local artists and business owners to make a new center for entertainment and shopping.

The Farm House Collective is split between two sections, adding new architecture to what was there before them.

The Porch has 15 spaces for local restaurants and small retail stores. The group of artists and business owners, or “collective” range from eateries such as pizza from Bricks and Birch to environmentally conscious businesses such as Eco Now, a wellness and beauty shop.

Their Farmyard, located towards the back of the shopping mall, was designed to host live performances, outdoor markets, and social gatherings. It features a garden terrace framed by restored farmhouse buildings on either side. The terrace leads visitors to a large lawn, with picnic tables, a performance stage, Tap Truck and outdoor gaming areas.

The grand opening of The Farmhouse Collective took place on Saturday, March 29. By 9 am crowds formed in front of the entrance of the mall, followed by a quick introduction of the farmhouse by Mayor Lock Dawson and Council member Philip Falcone as he said, “I can’t think of a better adaptive reuse project in the entire city of Riverside than the Farmhouse Collective we have here”.

Doors opened promptly at 10 am, and the opening ceremony began in the Farmyard. The ceremony started with the National Anthem and a prayer led by The Grove Community Church’s Pastor Adam. Riverside council members, including then assembly member of District 63 Bill Essayli acknowledge the significance of opening The Farmhouse Collective.

Essayli said, “This is long overdue, to have something incredible like this in our community. We don’t have to go to another city or another town to live, work or play”.

The Bailey family, including their kids, Kyler, Brandon, and Alyssa also expressed gratitude for the completion of the mall. Kyler mentioned the project has been “–8 years in the making now. I think the intention for this is to just have a place…to gather people, bring community… and create memories”.

As the opening ceremony wrapped up, each business at the farmhouse opened its doors and crowds rushed in. Multiple businesses were offering “opening day” discounts. Long lines formed around local coffee shop Arcade Coffee Roasters and houseplant shop Rooted in Love. The energy was busy yet exciting as people walked in and out of the shops. Around 1 pm Riverside’s Pocket Change Pop-Ups hosted a flea market next door to the farmhouse, bringing another audience to the grand opening.

The day ended with their first live show, using the Farmyard at 6 pm. The rock band Allah-ahs was the first band to use the farmhouse’s stage to bring live entertainment to the public. Promptly followed a music set by radio station Reverberation Radio.

The Farmhouse Collective has a calendar of upcoming live shows and showings of sports games, movie nights, and music festival watch parties.

You can find the Farmhouse Collective, near UCR at 1393 University Ave, Riverside, CA, and find their updates on events at the Farmyard on their website farmhousecollective.com.