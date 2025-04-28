Riverside City College students feel administration ignored safety concerns after anti-abortion group visited campus

On March 24, Brendon Lee, a Riverside City College student, was restricted from going to class when an anti-abortion activist group blocked an accessibility ramp he uses to navigate campus.

On March 24, Robert Hyers, English and media studies instructor and Sexuality and Gender Acceptance club adviser, notified the group that they were not in a designated free speech zone to which Hyers recalled the members saying, “This is America, right?”

RCC students and staff have raised concerns of an anti-abortion group imposing safety implications on campus since their last appearance in the 2024 spring semester. Students are concerned with high-level administration’s lack of response.

“It shouldn’t have taken a disabled student saying something,” Lee said. “My safety isn’t any more important than his or your safety or anybody’s safety.”

The group is known to speak against abortion rights, claiming abortion as “America’s genocide” and have disrupted local and peaceful protests in Riverside, sparking fear that this could happen at RCC.

On March 24 and 25, students reported being confronted by members of the organization passing out pamphlets that contained explicit images and holding posters stating “Born Alive and Harvested”. The organization was found outside of the free speech zones listed by Riverside Community College District Policy until they were confronted by RCC police, according to administration.

Students addressed their concerns in a luncheon with RCC President Claire Oliveros held in the Rainbow Engagement Center on April 2.

In response, President Oliveros advocated for signage to be placed on campus walls, signaling free speech zones, caution signs and resources for students. She also encouraged students and campus organizations to counter-table, as mentioned in a mass email sent by administration on March 27.

Students continued to push for a faster response from school administration when dangerous organizations enter campus.

“We’re siding with free speech, but we’re not caring about creating a safe environment for our students,” said Hyers. “They contradict each other, but it has to be dealt with.”

The First Amendment permits free speech. Violations of this amendment including harassment has become the main talking point where preventative action is called upon.

According to Riverside Community College District Policy, free speech zones on campus include the Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza, Promenade, north side of Terracina Drive across from the Quadrangle and the Aguilar Patio at Riverside City College; the John J. Cordures, Jr. Plaza at the Moreno Valley College; and the Science and Technology Plaza at the Norco College.

While distribution of materials is permitted on campus if the co-sponsoring organization or individual is listed on the flyer, “Materials may not be forced upon passerby, nor may the individual(s) distributing materials follow students to their classroom, or physically impede the progress of, or in any way harass passerby.” Those distributing the material should not make physical contact with passerby unless accidental or incidental.

Any of this material must be discarded by those passing it out if it has been dropped on the floor.

Hyers recalled the Survivors setting up at the entrance of the Quad, forcefully passing out pamphlets, following students to class and recording students through body cameras with an additional camera set up on a tripod.

The mass email spoke on these issues. It stated, “Under California law, individuals can legally photograph or record in public spaces, including areas of campus that are open to the public.”

Questions from students attending the luncheon were left unanswered, fearful that administration could not prevent students from being recorded and posted on social media without their consent before it is too late.

“I think there should be open dialogue about the limitations. If admin can’t do anything, then they should say, ‘We can’t do anything,” and be open about the reasons why so others can try and make their own responses,” said behavioral sciences instructor Timothy Gutierrez.

“Rob was doing a great job of sending resources out to people, making sure that they had alternative paths that they could take. Everything to be able to avoid the Survivors,” said Lee, recalling Hyers immediate action.

“The Survivors on campus was one chapter of a larger problem that we have where I’m concerned that there might be other outside organizations,” said Gutierrez. “It could be Proud Boys or some kind of anti-immigration group. The campus is open for these kinds of organizations that are incredibly hostile to many students. I don’t know what we’re going to do to make our students feel safe and welcomed and valued.”

President Oliveros and RCCD Chancellor Wolde-Ab Isaac could not be reached for a statement.