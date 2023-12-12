RCCD Board of Trustees discuss new courses, curriculum

0 0

By Jair Ramirez

New curriculum for the spring and fall 2024 semesters were discussed at The Riverside Community College District (RCCD) Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, December 6.

Teaching and Learning committee representative, Moreno Valley College (MVC) and RCCD curriculum chairwoman Ann Pfeifle discussed the new, added and modified courses for associate degrees for transfer (ADT) and courses that will be reactivated available for the MVC campus.

New ADT’s discussed were in healthcare incelaries and public health which will create new opportunities for students in the healthcare fields.

“These courses will pave the way for public health and degrees in public health,” Pfeifle said.

ADT’s in travel and adolescent development, elementary teacher education, physics and environmental science were added.

Pfeifle also highlighted the new and modified ADT’s started this year. Computer and political science ADT’s were added and modifications in automobile hybrid and electric vehicles were made.

Fire technology courses will be reactivated at MVC. Pfeifle also mentioned how MVC is the second college in southern California to have an anesthesia technology program.

She also said that she was pleased with the new commercial driver courses being offered at the MVC campus which are now required to become a commercial driver in the state of California.

Trustee member Mary Figueroa praised Norco College for adding courses in music and officer wellness.

She discussed how important music classes are in student development. Figueroa also mentioned how the officer wellness courses will affect communities in a positive way.

Emily Craig was announced as the RCCD 2023 Alumnus of the Year award recipient at the meeting.

Craig is an assistant director in the paramedic department at the MVC Ben Clark Education Center.

She is a 2011 MVC graduate who has previously worked as an emergency medical technician in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

“I’m excited to know that the core values you presented as a first responder: dedication, commitment to excellence, respect, partnership building, creativity, resourcefulness and compassion will now be passed down to the next generation of first responders,” RCCD Chancellor Wolde-Ab Isaac, Ph. D said.

Budgets for the campuses in the RCCD were briefly brought up but were put on hold until the next meeting where more information would be available to have a better feel on the situation.

