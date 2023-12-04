Riverside City College defeats Ventura College, advance to state championship

0 0

Riverside City College Tiger wide receiver Ayinde Bankole breaks through the defensive line to score a touchdown during the SCFA Championship game against the Ventura College Pirates at the Ventura College Sportsplex on Dec. 2. Tigers won 45 – 26 and will advance to the state championship. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints

Riverside City College Tiger defensive back Raymond Valencia snages the interception in the final moments of the game during the SCFA Championship game against the Ventura College Pirates at the Ventura College Sportsplex on Dec. 2. Tigers won 45 – 26 and will advance to the state championship. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints

Despite the distance, Riverside City College Tigers fans came out and supported their favorite players during the SCFA Championship game against the Ventura College Pirates at the Ventura College Sportsplex on Dec. 2. Tigers won 45 – 26 and will advance to the state championship. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints

Riverside City College Tiger wide receiver Ayinde Bankole spots the hole in the defense during the SCFA Championship game against the Ventura College Pirates at the Ventura College Sportsplex on Dec. 2. Tigers won 45 – 26 and will advance to the state championship. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints

By Ayden Vasquez

Two teams vied for the final spot in the 3C2A state championship, facing off in a head-to-head competition.

The Riverside City College Tigers defeated the Ventura College Pirates in a 45-26 victory at the Ventura College Sportsplex to become SCFA champions on Dec. 2.

After defeating Mt. San Antonio College in a hard-fought 51-48 victory last weekend, RCC was fueled by momentum to maintain their postseason run.

To open the game, Ventura had their opening drive halted as the Tigers secured the first interception of the match.

Following the interception, the Tigers’ offense swiftly wrapped up a five-play drive with a touchdown by RCC sophomore running back Ayinde Bankole.

“We played mistake-free football today and that’s why we came out on top,” Tigers sophomore quarterback Jordan Barton said.

Following the drive, Ventura answered with its own rushing touchdown, evening the score 7-7.

RCC scored on a massive 50-yard catch-and-run down the left sideline from sophomore receiver Jesse Campbell.

After a back-and-forth exchange between both teams with both defenses performing at their best, RCC and Ventura settled for a field goal each.

The Tigers entered halftime with a 17-10 lead.

The Tigers started the second half with the ball, ending its first drive of the third quarter with another rushing touchdown by Bankole, extending the lead to 24-10.

“I’m proud of my team,” sophomore linebacker Leo Tupou said. “As a defense, it all starts at the line. If it wasn’t for my guys in the trenches doing their thing then we as a defense couldn’t have done our jobs today.”

Settling for a field goal once more, Ventura gave RCC the ball back with the score 24-13.

The Tigers capitalized on the mistakes made by the Pirates’ defense to score yet again. This time coming from a 41-yard catch-and-run by sophomore receiver Norion Espadron.

With the score now at 31-13, Ventura refused to slow down. Utilizing its passing game to navigate through the Tiger coverage, the Pirates managed to score.

The third quarter concluded with Ventura’s successful field goal attempt, bringing the score to 31-20.

Following multiple rushing attempts, the Tigers scored off a short pass into the endzone to sophomore receiver Jacqueze Modica.

Despite the Pirates’ momentum-swinging touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter, it was still not enough as the Tigers would win the SCFA Championship 45-26

“I’ve always wanted to bring a state title to our city and our college,” Riverside head coach Tom Craft said. “I’m proud of my boys. Without their hard work, this opportunity to bring home a title would not have been possible.”

With the win, Riverside City College will return home to take on the San Mateo Bulldogs in a rematch for the 3C2A State Championship title on Dec. 9.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.