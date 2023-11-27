Tigers complete comeback victory over Mounties, advance to championship game

0 0

Riverside City College Tiger quarterback Jordan Barton fakes the handoff to Bryce Strong and sets up for the pass during the SCFA semi-final game at Mt. SAC’s Hilmer Lodge Stadium on Nov 25. Tigers defeated the Mounties 51-48. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Riverside City College Tiger wide receiver Bryce Strong celebrates another touchdown by being lifted in the air by his teammate during the SCFA semi-final game at Mt. SAC’s Hilmer Lodge Stadium on Nov 25. Tigers defeated the Mounties 51-48. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Riverside City College wide receiver Jacqueze Modica gets up high to snag and complete a pass to setup for the final game winning touchdown during the SCFA semi-final game at Mt. SAC’s Hilmer Lodge Stadium on Nov 25. Tigers defeated the Mounties 51-48. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

By Izaiah Cerratos

The Riverside City College Tigers struggled to stop Mt. San Antonio College’s attack early on and allowed the Mounties to score 31 points in the opening half.

After reaching the state finals a year ago, RCC was on the verge of losing in the first playoff game of 2023.

The Tiger’s claimed their first lead in the final 30 seconds after trailing by three possessions in the second half and completed the upset, knocking off the top-seeded Mounties in the playoffs Saturday.

“This team is built to keep our heads up,” RCC sophomore quarterback Jordan Barton said.

With the highest stakes of the season, Riverside City College pulled off a comeback victory late in the fourth quarter to defeat the top-seeded Mt. San Antonio College in the SCFA semifinals.

RCC managed to escape a 17-point deficit in the second half to defeat the Mounties 51-48 on Nov. 25.

The offenses shined bright under the lights at Hilmer Lodge Stadium as RCC and Mt. SAC combined for 12 offensive touchdowns.

The Tigers’ defense could not stop the Mounties offense in the first half. Mt. SAC running back Nicholas Floyd had three touchdowns in the first half. Second-half defensive adjustments made a big impact.

“I’m proud of the defense,” head coach Tom Craft said. “They didn’t put their heads down and let the game get away from us.”

The Mounties came in with a perfect record and were favored to win the game. Mt. SAC boasts the number one ranked defense in the state, yet RCC began moving the ball early enough to keep pace.

Mt. SAC flexed its offensive firepower early with a 17-yard passing touchdown to take a 7-0 lead just 23 seconds into the first quarter. RCC would answer back with a 22-yard touchdown pass of their own.

Barton would then throw an interception that was returned for a touchdown by the Mounties late in the second quarter. He bounced back by throwing three touchdowns with zero turnovers.

With the Tigers down 45-31 with two minutes left in the third quarter, Jordan Barton threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Kajiya Hollawayne to pull RCC into a one-possession game.

“This offense is explosive when we get everyone involved,” Hollawayne said. “51 points shows us that our hard work and time in film pays off.”

Barton extended his second-half success early in the fourth quarter, leveling the game with his fourth touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Norion Espadron from 21 yards, tying the score at 45-45.

“The work we put in as an offense allows me to be great,” RCC sophomore quarterback Jordan Barton said. “All the hours we put in helped us pull out the win today.”



On the ensuing drive, Mt. SAC would break the tie with a field goal and retake the lead 48-45 with four minutes left. RCC returned the favor and would take its first lead of the game, 51-48, after a 2-yard touchdown run from sophomore running back Ayinde Bankole with 27 seconds left on the clock.

The Tiger defense made one last stop to close the door on the Mounties’ chance for a last-second comeback. Mt. SAC kicker Mathias Uribe’s last-second 56-yard field goal attempt fell far short.

Barton was named MVP of the semifinal. He threw four touchdowns, 524 yards, with 34 completions on 49 pass attempts.

RCC sophomore running back Bryce Strong was named outstanding player of the game. Strong totaled 144 yards on 24 touches with three touchdowns.

“That is the type of player Bryce is,” RCC head coach Tom Craft. “He is one of the touchdown leaders in the state for a reason.”

After a one possession win over Long Beach College, one point victory over Palomar College and a one point loss to close out the regular season against Fullerton College. The RCC coaching staff saw the no-quit mentality their team contained.

“I’ve worked this group of guys harder than any group,” Craft said. “I’m proud that they showed a lot of fight and resilience.”

Riverside City College will travel to Ventura to take on the Ventura College Pirates in the SCFA Championship on Dec.2.

