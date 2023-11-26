Developments to improve community college attendance, dual enrollments, grants underway

0 0

By Karly Ortiz

Re-visioned dual enrollment, increased community college attendance rate, and grants for students were discussed at the second Student Media Teleconference of the 2023-24 school year.

California Community Colleges Chancellor Christian covered five major developments that have transpired since the previous meeting.

Baccalaureate attainment was also a major concern.

The chancellor shared a study demonstrating that out of 1,000 students, only 440 will complete a bachelor’s degree. The research was done on students starting from the ninth grade who come from middle or high-income families. The number drops to about 200 if the student is from a low-income family.

The chancellor referenced Vision 2030, a roadmap to improving the California Community College system that will combat the declining number. She discussed the plan to emphasize dual enrollment in high schools and having students complete at least 12 college credits by graduation.

The second major topic of the teleconference was developments on student enrollment rates of California community colleges. Enrollment rates dropped during and following the pandemic but rates have increased significantly since then. The chancellor said she is optimistic they will be closer to pre-pandemic numbers by the end of the year.

“From the conversations I’ve been having with presidents and chancellors across the state, it sounds like the fall semester was seeing double-digit enrollment growth,” Christian said.

The next topic was financial aid, specifically the Pell Grant and the California College Promise Grant. Chancellor Christian references Vision 2030 again, stating that she is planning to draw down the money set aside for students who qualify so that students can receive more financial help from the schools. Not all students who qualify are applying, so the money is not trickling down like it should.

“We are leaving money on the table that really belongs to the students, so whatever we can do to make sure students complete their FAFSAs and draw down on the money set aside for them would be tremendously helpful,” she states.

Another point discussed was transferring to a 4-year university. The Central Valley Transfer Pathways Demonstration Project was announced to get more students enrolled in the community college system. The deadline for transfer is Nov. 30.

The chancellor’s final talking point before questions was a highlight of the Community College Baccalaureate Program. There are currently 33 of these programs in the state of California. These programs address workforce needs and provide the opportunity to earn experience in many careers through work-based learning locally.

