OPINION: Birth control, contraceptives are stigmatized

0 0

By Joannah Clemente

Unequal distribution of contraceptive responsibility unfairly burdens one gender.

Birth control, historically, has been associated only with women and it’s long overdue for this deeply ingrained stereotype to change.

We must break free from this antiquated perspective and acknowledge that family planning is a shared responsibility.

According to the National Institutes of Health, there is a notable contraceptive method disparity with women having 12 options, whereas men are typically limited to just condoms and vasectomies.

Birth control is unreasonably shouldered by the wrong gender if men can father up to multiple pregnancies in nine months while women can only have one.

Scientific efforts are misdirected toward creating birth prevention for the wrong recipients, leaving women to face an unequal societal burden.

Even if birth control empowers our reproductive autonomy, its impact on our economic opportunities can’t be understated.

Easy access to birth control enables us to plan pregnancies according to our preferences and reduces the likelihood of unplanned pregnancies that can disrupt educational or career pursuits.

This shift ensures access to and control over contraception for both men and women without overwhelming us with numerous methods.

Contraception use is stigmatized.

When stigmas persist, it suggests a sense of humiliation or secrecy surrounding women’s reproductive health, ultimately resulting in the shaming of women for making choices for their own bodies.

We have the right to emancipate ourselves from societal barriers rooted in fear, judgment and imposed societal constructs.

Also, reproductive healthcare should embrace an inclusive environment of decision-making between partners, irrespective of their gender.

With this transformation, we secure mutual respect in making choices concerning our reproductive health rights.

They must recognize that contraception decisions should be gender-neutral and actively eliminate any existing gender bias in health care services.

By collectively aligning with gender equality and individual autonomy, we precede a more inclusive and equitable society where women don’t have to shoulder unnecessary struggles.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.