Riverside City College Volleyball Sweeps Fullerton College on Sophomore Night

Freshman Setter Kaina Myera spiking the ball in a game against Fullerton College on November 8 at Wheelock Gym. By Jesus Coronel.

Sophomore Middle Blocker Paris Toaetolu and Sophomore Outside Hitter Lanah Bergen jumping to block a shot during a game against Fullerton College on November 8 at Wheelock Gym. By Jesus Coronel.

Sophomore Middle Blocker Esmeralda Aguilar spiking the ball in a game against Fullerton College on November 8 at Wheelock Gym. By Jesus Coronel

By Aliah Tubbs

Following a two-game losing streak, the Riverside City College Tigers dominated Sophomore Night against Fullerton College and secured victory in all three sets.

The Tigers are entering the end of its regular season with a conference record of 9-6, with high hopes of earning a spot in the playoffs.

“The intensity was good,” Tigers head coach Clara Lowden said. “We knew we had to come in and take care of business.”

In a fierce match, both teams showcased their power early.

As they battled for scores, the Tigers found themselves ahead, capitalizing on their momentum to secure a commanding lead with six consecutive points.

The Tigers maintained their momentum, outplaying the Hornets who were struggling to catch up.

RCC showed no signs of slowing down as they secured the first set in control with the score 25-8.

“We made sure to focus on the little things and be there for each other,” sophomore defensive specialist Kaylee Torres said.

The teamwork and focus seen during their performance emphasized the team’s commitment to success.

RCC started the second set hot, taking an early lead by three points. However, the Hornets began to narrow the gap, showcasing their own determination.

The Tigers kept their momentum going as sophomore defensive specialist Kaylee Torres delivered an impressive sequence of three consecutive aces, contributing to the team’s unstoppable performance on the court.

As much as the Hornets tried to score, they had no luck as the Tigers countered their hits and serves.

In a strong performance, RCC secured victory in the second set with a score of 25-12.

Both teams entered the third set with intensity, delivering impressive hits and serves against each other.

The Hornets, determined to stay in contention for a comeback victory, started strong in the third set.

The Tigers reignited the spark they’ve had all game as they executed amazing plays and soon evened out the score.

Fullerton kept putting points on the board in an attempt to take the lead from RCC but it wouldn’t be enough as the Tigers secured the win in the third set 25-17, resulting in a 3-0 victory.

“It’s good to get back on the winning side of it,” Lowden said. “We gotta win tomorrow to secure our spot for 5th place and then hopefully get a playoff game.”

The pressure was on for the girls in this match-up, not only to get on the win column but for the sophomore’s last home game of the season.

“It feels really good especially since it’s our Sophomore Night,” freshman defensive specialist Kelly Moore said. “I feel like we really played a lot for them.”

The Tigers will travel to Irvine Valley College for their final match of the conference season on Nov. 14.

