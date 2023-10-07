Volleyball snaps two game losing streak

0 0

(Photos by Cesareo Arreola Saldana | Viewpoints)







By Ayden Vasquez

Riverside City College women’s volleyball team snaped their two-game losing streak against Golden West College in a three-set sweep at home on Oct. 4.

RCC started the first set well but made a few minor mistakes on defense as the set continued. After scoring eight unanswered points midway through the first set, with four of them coming from service aces, the Tigers went on to win the first set 17-25.

“Going forward I think we need to improve on our blocking and defensive abilities,” head coach Clara Lowden said. “We’re a great team, but minor mistakes on defense like what happened today can really affect us in the long run.”

The intensity of the second set was much different than the first. Golden West posed a challenge for RCC as they started to put numbers on the board and played with a gritty, defensive style of play.

The work the Tigers have been putting in these past two weeks on their defense was on full display. Most defensive plays came from libero Hoku Goday, who finished the game with 13 digs.

“I told myself that I’d have to work hard to get back to the kind of play I want as a libero,” said Goday. “With my performance tonight I think I did just that.”

Even with spectacular defensive plays from Goday, the second set was a hard-fought battle between the two teams. RCC thankfully pulled ahead and won the second set 22-25

The third set would be the most intense of the game. Both teams displayed great attacking power and defense as the set continued.

Unfortunately for Golden West, middle blocker Paris Toaetolu scored two pivotal kills late in the third set helping RCC go on to win the third set 23-25 to complete the sweep.

“We came into this game thinking we were the underdog since Golden West is one of the highest-ranked teams in our conference,” said Toaetolu. “Everyone stepped up and we had a really good game. All together I am proud of how we played.”

The Tigers move on with a 9-6 record as they prepare for their next upcoming matchup at Fullerton College on Oct. 6.

