Riverside Community College District police seek suspects after attempted carjacking at Moreno Valley College

By Angie Medina

Two armed men attempted a carjacking Sept. 13 in a Moreno Valley College parking lot.

President of Moreno Valley College, Robin Steinback, sent a mass message to MVC students regarding two male suspects involved.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Both suspects, who were allegedly armed with handguns, tried to take the car keys of a student in parking lot A.

RCCD police responded as the suspects fled from the MVC campus after more students showed up in the parking lot.

A search was then initiated by the police in coordination with other local police agencies.

According to Steinback, the suspects were apprehended by Riverside Sheriff’s deputies in Hemet in a different car they had stolen off campus. Nobody was seriously injured.

The mass email emphasizes that, “At this time, there is no ongoing threat related to this crime at Moreno Valley College”

RCCD police are said to continue the investigation but were unavailable for comment.

MVC is extending the hours at its Student Health and Psychological Services, for those who need it.

