An announcement from the Viewpoints team

Changes are coming to your student-run newspaper.

RCC Viewpoints is moving to a digital-first format starting the fall 2023 semester. However, we are not abandoning our century-old tradition of print entirely. Rather than print seven issues per semester, the staff will now produce three larger issues each semester. Some of that content will be very timely, but much of the content will have already been posted to our website, viewpointsonline.org.

Times are changing and Viewpoints is keeping up with current industry trends by making this move. In reality, little will change in our coverage and you still can pick up a copy of the paper periodically from our bright orange newsstands sprinkled about the campus and community. We will continue to do our best to serve the community fairly and accurately and abide by the Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics.

Hopefully, this will allow for more efficiency and immediacy in our reporting as less time will be spent producing a biweekly print product. It should also allow reporters to create more multimedia content — podcasts, videos, photo slideshows, etc.

Where will you find us? We have and will continue to post regularly on:

Website: Viewpointsonline.org

X (formerly Twitter): @RCCViewpoints

Instagram: @RCCViewpoints

Facebook: RCCviewpoints

YouTube: ViewpointsofRCC

Podcasts: The Viewpoints Network on Spotify or Apple Podcasts

