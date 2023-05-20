Chew The Clock Podcast Ep 25 – Conference finals predictions

0 0
Click here to listen on Anchor.

Episode description

Peter is by himself this week but is ready to give a deep dive on each conference finals matchup for the NHL and NBA.

Time stamps:

The biggest underdog moving on? (NHL East matchup- 1:10)

Will it be revenge or will they prove themselves? (NHL West matchup- 6:17)

A rematch with different stakes. (NBA East matchup- 11:14)

The King versus the newest Top Dog. (NBA West matchup- 15:50)

Follow Viewpoints on social media:

Instagram: @rccviewpoints

Twitter: @RCCViewpoints

YouTube:  ViewpointsofRCC

Stay informed with The Morning View.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Stay informed with The Morning View.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Leave a Reply

Related Post

Chew The Clock Podcast Ep 24 – The stories coming out plus guest star Mathew Acosta

Chew The Clock Podcast Ep 22 – A dynamic duo

Chew The Clock Podcast Ep 20 – Recapping all RCC sports and a look at the NBA playoffs

Chew The Clock Podcast Ep 18 – Lots of baseball

Chew The Clock Podcast 16 – New Segments Galore!

Chew The Clock Podcast 15 – Basketball, Rainouts, and Pro Baseball

%d bloggers like this: