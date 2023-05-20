Chew The Clock Podcast Ep 25 – Conference finals predictions

0 0

Click here

Episode description

Peter is by himself this week but is ready to give a deep dive on each conference finals matchup for the NHL and NBA.

Time stamps:

The biggest underdog moving on? (NHL East matchup- 1:10)

Will it be revenge or will they prove themselves? (NHL West matchup- 6:17)

A rematch with different stakes. (NBA East matchup- 11:14)

The King versus the newest Top Dog. (NBA West matchup- 15:50)

Follow Viewpoints on social media:

Instagram: @rccviewpoints

Twitter: @RCCViewpoints

YouTube: ViewpointsofRCC

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.