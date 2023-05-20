Chew The Clock Podcast Ep 25 – Conference finals predictions

Episode description
Peter is by himself this week but is ready to give a deep dive on each conference finals matchup for the NHL and NBA.
Time stamps:
The biggest underdog moving on? (NHL East matchup- 1:10)
Will it be revenge or will they prove themselves? (NHL West matchup- 6:17)
A rematch with different stakes. (NBA East matchup- 11:14)
The King versus the newest Top Dog. (NBA West matchup- 15:50)
