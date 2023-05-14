Chew The Clock Podcast Ep 24 – The stories coming out plus guest star Mathew Acosta

0 0

Click here

Episode description

Peter is back and wants to give an update on what the Viewpoints staff has been up to for recent sports stories. Then, Viewpoints assistant photography editor Mathew Acosta joins the show to give his perspective on the sweep of the RCC baseball team. After that, Hayden Kulick joins to talk shop.

Time stamps:

A draft story, baseball column and high school CIF. (Viewpoints staff – 1:55)

A photographer’s POV. (Guest appearance – 5:42)

Talkin’ shop with the dynamic duo. (Hayden Kulick Power Hour – 14:02)

Follow Viewpoints on social media:

Instagram: @rccviewpoints

Twitter: @RCCViewpoints

YouTube: ViewpointsofRCC

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.