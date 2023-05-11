Sports briefs – issue 13

0 0

By Seth Haygood

Baseball

The Riverside City College men’s baseball team lost to the Grossmont College Griffins 4-2 on May 6.

Men’s baseball finished with  a record of 28-13 for the season.

Softball

RCC’s softball team defeated the Orange Coast Pirates 12-7 on April 26. 

Women’s softball ended the year with a record of 15-25.

Tennis

The Tigers lost in the quarterfinals of the 3C2A Singles and Doubles Championships on April 29.

Men’s tennis finished with a record of 14-3.

Women’s tennis lost in the second round of the 3C2A Singles and Doubles Championships on April 26.

Women’s tennis finished with a record of 7-5.

Swimming & Diving

The RCC women’s team took eighth place in the 3C2A State Championship on May 6.

The RCC men’s team took 10th place in the 3C2A State Championship on May 6.

Track & Field

 The men’s track and field team placed 1st at the SoCal prelims on May 5.

The women’s track and field team placed 6th at the SoCal prelims on May 5.

If you have events happening on campus that you want featured on the calendar, send information about the event to sports.viewpointsonline@gmail.com.

